Bengaluru tea vendor wins Rs 25 lakh at Goa casino, loses Rs 15 lakh after being kidnapped by friends

A Bengaluru tea vendor won 25 lakh rupees at a casino but was allegedly kidnapped by friends who extorted 15 lakh rupees from his account. Police filed charges including kidnapping, extortion, and intimidation. The incident involved oppression, threats, and physical assault, prompting a police investigation.

A 32-year-old tea vendor in Bengaluru experienced a roller-coaster of emotions that took him from the exhilaration of a casino win to the nightmare of an alleged kidnapping and extortion.

On August 1, the vendor, identified as Tilak M Manikanta, won a substantial sum of Rs 25 lakh at a casino in Goa. However, his happiness was short-lived as he claimed to have been abducted by his friends who subsequently drained Rs 15 lakh from his bank account, as reported to the police.



Tilak M Manikanta, a resident of Thyagarajanagar in Bengaluru, shared his experience with the authorities. A case was registered at Hanumanthanagar police station, with charges including kidnapping, extortion, criminal intimidation, and more.

The police stated Manikanta's journey to Goa on July 30, accompanied by friends, carrying Rs 4 lakh. On August 1, he triumphantly secured a whopping Rs 25 lakh at the Majestic Pride casino in Panaji. However, rather than sharing his fortune, Manikanta kept it a secret, transferring the money to his bank account.

Upon returning to his hometown, Manikanta's joy was dashed when his luck became the talk of his neighbourhood. Allegedly, a group of his friends kidnapped him, using his phone to move Rs 15 lakh to their own accounts.

The incident happened between 11 am on August 5 and 8am on August 6, during which Manikanta was subjected to oppression and captivity. They even subjected him to threats, but he took a brave step by filing a complaint at around 5 pm in the evening.



He told the police about the issues he faced, from being kidnapped in a car near a bakery to his eventual detention at a resort in Nelamangala. In between, it was reported that he was physically assaulted.



Post the complaint, Hanumanthanagar police initiated an investigation under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 365 (kidnapping), 384 (extortion), 347 (wrongful confinement to extort property), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 506 (criminal intimidation)