How Bengaluru auto driver defied space-time continuum

Bengaluru traffic woes have surged ever since techies and the various employees of Bengaluru have started returning to the city to work from the office. Getting a cab in Bengaluru is tough itself, with the regular cancellations and soar of peak traffic.

Booking app-based taxis comes with a great deal of patience as many of these taxis cancel often and the passengers have to bear the attitude of the autorickshaw drivers as well.



A Twitter user shared a bizarre incident where an autorickshaw driver was seen accepting two rides at the same time. The user named Harsh.fig (@design_melon_) posted to Twitter about the incident and stated, "2 different locations, 2 different apps, 2 different phones, Same auto, Same driver @peakbengaluru much?"

He also shared screenshots of the strange occurrence of the driver. The rider named Dasharath was seen to be accepting two different rides on two different platforms, at two different locations. However, the driver was the same.

Someone on Twitter commented, "Dashrath needs a raise". Another one commented that Dashrath was defeating the space-time continuum.



Peak Bengaluru things are sometimes very bizarre, strange and continue to surprise the Bengaluru citizens with their occurrences every day. With the surge in traffic woes, the issues of private taxis being accused of higher prices are more. Very recently a techie shared an incident that he was asked to give 100rs extra over the fare of OLA booking.

Such Peak Bengaluru incidents always leave the passengers in wonder, of how the city sparks discussion with each and every single incident. The things we see in Bengaluru, are effective captions for such situations. Isn’t it?