Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How Bengaluru auto driver defied space-time continuum

    Bengaluru's traffic problems worsen as employees return to offices, facing difficulties with cab bookings due to cancellations and heavy traffic. A Twitter user shared a peculiar incident where an autorickshaw driver simultaneously accepted rides from two apps at different locations. Such bizarre occurrences characterize Bengaluru's unique challenges, sparking discussions and leaving passengers amazed.

    How Bengaluru auto driver defied space-time continuum vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    Bengaluru traffic woes have surged ever since techies and the various employees of Bengaluru have started returning to the city to work from the office. Getting a cab in Bengaluru is tough itself, with the regular cancellations and soar of peak traffic. 

    Booking app-based taxis comes with a great deal of patience as many of these taxis cancel often and the passengers have to bear the attitude of the autorickshaw drivers as well.

    'Auto driver charged extra Rs100 over the fare...' man shares OLA experience in Bengaluru

    A Twitter user shared a bizarre incident where an autorickshaw driver was seen accepting two rides at the same time. The user named Harsh.fig (@design_melon_) posted to Twitter about the incident and stated, "2 different locations, 2 different apps, 2 different phones, Same auto, Same driver @peakbengaluru much?"

    He also shared screenshots of the strange occurrence of the driver. The rider named Dasharath was seen to be accepting two different rides on two different platforms, at two different locations. However, the driver was the same. 

    Someone on Twitter commented, "Dashrath needs a raise". Another one commented that Dashrath was defeating the space-time continuum.

    Bengaluru: Auto drivers take passengers for a ride, surge prices; Over 150 complaints in one day

    Peak Bengaluru things are sometimes very bizarre, strange and continue to surprise the Bengaluru citizens with their occurrences every day. With the surge in traffic woes, the issues of private taxis being accused of higher prices are more. Very recently a techie shared an incident that he was asked to give 100rs extra over the fare of OLA booking. 

    Such Peak Bengaluru incidents always leave the passengers in wonder, of how the city sparks discussion with each and every single incident. The things we see in Bengaluru, are effective captions for such situations. Isn’t it?

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Abusing husband as 'black-skinned' is cruelty: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Abusing husband as ‘black-skinned’ is cruelty: Karnataka High Court

    Zomato responds to Twitter post accusing them of charging Rs 60 for a bag vkp

    Zomato responds to Twitter post accusing them of charging Rs 60 for a bag

    Karnataka: CM Siddarmaiah orders police probe on letter against Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy

    Karnataka: CM Siddarmaiah orders police probe on letter against Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy

    Independence Day 2023: Story of millet company run by women, praised by PM Modi vkp

    Independence Day 2023: Story of millet company run by women, praised by PM Modi

    Karnataka Governor files bribery complaint against agriculture minister vkp

    Karnataka Governor files bribery complaint against agriculture minister 

    Recent Stories

    7 tips to keep in mind to get toned arms gcw eai

    7 tips to keep in mind to get toned arms

    6 homemade hair conditioners for natural nourishment LMA EAI

    6 homemade hair conditioners for natural nourishment

    Craving cafe-style chocolate mikshake? Try this easy recipe for a yummy drink ATG EAI

    Craving cafe-style chocolate mikshake? Try this easy recipe for a yummy drink

    Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after getting government bungalow back gcw

    'Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after getting government bungalow back

    Singapore Man who locked up 9 ex-employees in office after being fired fined Rs 2.5 lakh, could face jail snt

    Singapore: Man who locked up 9 ex-employees in office after being fired fined Rs 2.5 lakh, could face jail

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon