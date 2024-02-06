Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Speeding bike flies over road hump, rider dies on spot in Electronic City

    A tragic accident in Bengaluru claimed the life of 27-year-old Arunkumar on Sunday night. Riding without a helmet, he lost control of his speeding two-wheeler near Tech Mahindra Company, succumbing to a critical head injury. Authorities attribute the accident to excessive speed and negligent driving, registering a case.

    Bengaluru: Speeding bike flies over road hump, rider dies on spot in Electronic City vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    Tragedy struck on Sunday night in Bengaluru when a speeding two-wheeler lost control over a road hump, resulting in a fatal accident. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Electronic City Traffic Police Station, claiming the life of 27-year-old Arunkumar, a resident of Gollahalli.

    Arun Kumar, born in Kalaburagi, was on his way home from Electronic City Phase-2, travelling from the Shantipur side when the accident unfolded around 8:20 pm. The victim, who had studied at ITI and worked as an assistant in a local factory, had spent the evening with friends before the tragic incident occurred.

    Real estate developers, BBMP officials accused of involvement in encroaching Yelenahalli Lake in Bengaluru

    The fatal crash transpired near Tech Mahindra Company, where Arun lost control of his two-wheeler while navigating a road hump. The impact of the fall proved severe due to the absence of a helmet, resulting in a critical head injury. Onlookers rushed him to a nearby hospital, but despite their efforts, Arun succumbed to his injuries en route.

    Authorities investigating the incident have attributed the accident to excessive speed and negligent driving. A case has been registered at the Electronic City Traffic Police Station in connection with the tragedy.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
