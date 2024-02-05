Real estate developers, BBMP officials accused of involvement in encroaching Yelenahalli Lake in Bengaluru

A video of Yelenahalli Lake encroachment in Bengaluru has gone viral, revealing deliberate actions by real estate developers. Despite public outcry, authorities remain silent, raising suspicions. Concerned citizens demand urgent action to save the historic lake and hold those responsible accountable. Similar cases of lake encroachment in Bengaluru highlight a systemic issue of exploiting natural resources for real estate, with the alleged involvement of officials.

A video capturing the encroachment of Yelenahalli Lake in Bengaluru by real estate entrepreneurs has gone viral on social media. The footage reveals the deliberate act of pouring soil and construction materials into the historic lake, built by Bengaluru builder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, sparking concerns among the local community.

Despite the gravity of the situation, both the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and district administration authorities have maintained a conspicuous silence, raising suspicions of their potential involvement in the encroachment. The public is now demanding urgent action to revive the lake and hold those responsible accountable.



The video, filmed by concerned locals, vividly depicts the encroachment activities, leaving residents questioning the commitment of the authorities to safeguarding the city's natural resources. The fear is that if swift action is not taken, the Elenahalli Lake, a vital water source with historical significance, may face irreparable damage. The public's call for intervention extends beyond merely preserving the lake; they are urging the businessmen involved to contribute to the revival efforts before facing legal consequences. The demand is for the encroachment to be addressed in the Natakavadatta court, ensuring that justice prevails and the lake is restored.

This alarming incident is not an isolated case in Bengaluru, where the insatiable thirst of real estate entrepreneurs has led to the demise of numerous lakes. A recent case involves the construction of a large apartment near Elenahalli Lake in the Bangalore South assembly constituency, with plans to encroach upon the adjacent lake. Hundreds of trucks have been dumping soil and construction waste into the water, causing public outcry.

The rapid urbanization of Bengaluru, once known as the city of lakes, has seen the exploitation of water bodies for real estate ventures. Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's vision of more than 300 lakes providing drinking water and flood control has been overshadowed by unscrupulous builders bribing government officials to encroach on these vital resources. Disturbingly, high-ranking officials, including BBMP officers, IAS-KAS officers, and politicians, are allegedly complicit in this illicit land grab, purchasing flats in apartments built on encroached land. Attempts by the corporation to rectify the situation have been thwarted as legal loopholes exploited by those responsible have prevented effective action.



Tragically, the encroachment drama has not spared the underprivileged, as small households built on vacant spaces around the apartments now face eviction. BBMP officials claim to be addressing encroachments by the economically disadvantaged while large-scale encroachment continues unabated.

The unfolding violence against the impoverished in this eviction drama adds a distressing layer to the crisis. While officials claim to protect the lake by removing encroachments from the poor, it appears that powerful entities are swallowing yet another lake, perpetuating a cycle of environmental degradation.