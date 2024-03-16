Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: BBMP locks down Bengaluru's Mantri Mall over unpaid tax of Rs 32 crore

    Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sealed Mantri Mall in Bengaluru due to its failure to pay Rs 32 crore in taxes. Despite past tax controversies, this closure is particularly stringent, with officials sealing the main entrance and deploying personnel for compliance. The BBMP offered a one-time payment option, which the mall reportedly didn't pursue.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

    Officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) took action by sealing off the popular Mantri Mall in Bengaluru. The closure comes as a consequence of the mall's failure to settle a substantial tax debt amounting to a staggering Rs 32 crore.

    This is not the first time the iconic shopping centre has faced such a predicament. Mantri Mall has been embroiled in tax-related controversies in the past, leading to intermittent closures. However, this recent closure appears to be particularly stringent, with officials sealing the main entrance and deploying marshals and police personnel to ensure compliance.

    The BBMP, responsible for the administration of the bustling city, disclosed that despite repeated reminders and extensions, Mantri Mall had failed to fulfil its tax obligations. The accumulated arrears, totalling Rs 32 crore, prompted the authorities to take decisive action, leaving the mall deserted and its shutters down. One significant aspect of this development is the BBMP's decision to allow a one-time payment to settle the outstanding dues. However, despite this opportunity, Mantri Mall has reportedly not made efforts to resolve the matter, resulting in the latest closure.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 8:57 AM IST
