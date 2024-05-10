Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: BBMP seizes Bengaluru's Mantri mall after repeatedly failing to pay taxes, suspends trade license

    BBMP officials have locked Mantri Mall in Bengaluru, suspending its trade license due to 50 crore rupees in tax arrears. Despite previous warnings and closures, the mall failed to address its liabilities. The move signals BBMP's commitment to tax compliance. Mantri Mall plans to contest the closure in court. The action raises concerns about economic recovery post-pandemic.

    BBMP seizes Bengaluru's Mantri mall over unpaid taxes, suspends trade license vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 10, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    In a dramatic move this morning, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials descended upon Mantri Mall, locking its doors and suspending its trade license due to substantial tax arrears. This isn't the first time the mall, has faced such action, but it marks a significant escalation in the ongoing battle between the corporation and the mall management.

    Despite repeated warnings and previous closures, Mantri Mall has persistently failed to address its tax liabilities, accumulating a staggering property tax arrear of about 50 crore rupees. The BBMP officials, armed with a notice banner, sealed the premises, leaving no room for negotiation.

    The decision to suspend the mall's trade license comes as a serious blow to its operations, effectively halting its commercial activities until further notice. This drastic measure underscores the BBMP's commitment to enforcing tax compliance and maintaining fiscal discipline across the city.

    The Mantri Mall management, no stranger to legal battles, has vowed to contest the seizure in court, seeking a stay order to expedite the reopening of the premises.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
