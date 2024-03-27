Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a raid in several places in Bengaluru in connection with the Rameshwaram cafe blast.

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is reportedly conducting a raid in five places in Bengaluru in connection with the Rameshwaram cafe blast case.

The NIA sleuths also conducted raids around 10 locations in Chennai and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, according to reports. The raids began early this morning, following recent discoveries by the NIA linking two additional suspects to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. These suspects were found to have resided in a lodge in Triplicane, Chennai, earlier in January.

The NIA recently detained two individuals suspected to be connected to the incident. Two persons were apprehended on Saturday evening for questioning regarding their alleged association with the assailant. Sources within the NIA have clarified that the detained individuals are undergoing interrogation procedures and have not been formally arrested. The agency aims to gather crucial information about the bomber and the circumstances leading to the attack from these detainees.

According to the reports, the bomber came from Tamil Nadu and planted the bomb before escaping. They stayed in Tamil Nadu for two months before the blast. The suspect left a hat near a religious place three kilometres away from the cafe with the number 10 on it, then changed clothes and left. Shabbir was arrested in Bellary on March 13 by NIA officials investigating the case. DNA testing on a hair sample from the hat might help trace the suspect's family.

The bomb was likely made from locally available materials like potassium nitrate and hydrogen peroxide. Police are investigating possible links to ISIS due to similarities with other lone bomber cases. Over 20 threatening emails received in the past two years are also being looked into for connections to the bomber. If the suspect isn't found, authorities plan to release a diagram of the bomb.