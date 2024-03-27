Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a raid in several places in Bengaluru in connection with the Rameshwaram cafe blast.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 8:08 AM IST

    Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is reportedly conducting a raid in five places in Bengaluru in connection with the Rameshwaram cafe blast case. 

    The NIA sleuths also conducted raids around 10 locations in Chennai and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, according to reports. The raids began early this morning, following recent discoveries by the NIA linking two additional suspects to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. These suspects were found to have resided in a lodge in Triplicane, Chennai, earlier in January.

    The NIA recently detained two individuals suspected to be connected to the incident. Two persons were apprehended on Saturday evening for questioning regarding their alleged association with the assailant. Sources within the NIA have clarified that the detained individuals are undergoing interrogation procedures and have not been formally arrested. The agency aims to gather crucial information about the bomber and the circumstances leading to the attack from these detainees.

    According to the reports, the bomber came from Tamil Nadu and planted the bomb before escaping. They stayed in Tamil Nadu for two months before the blast. The suspect left a hat near a religious place three kilometres away from the cafe with the number 10 on it, then changed clothes and left. Shabbir was arrested in Bellary on March 13 by NIA officials investigating the case. DNA testing on a hair sample from the hat might help trace the suspect's family.

    The bomb was likely made from locally available materials like potassium nitrate and hydrogen peroxide. Police are investigating possible links to ISIS due to similarities with other lone bomber cases. Over 20 threatening emails received in the past two years are also being looked into for connections to the bomber. If the suspect isn't found, authorities plan to release a diagram of the bomb.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fire breaks out inside containers kept at Yesvantpur railway station, no injuries reported vkp

    Fire breaks out inside containers kept at Yesvantpur railway station, no injuries reported

    Bengaluru water crisis: Experts call for Work From Home as companies offer perfumes to employees vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Experts call for Work From Home as companies offer perfumes to employees

    Who was Dr Sarojini Mahishi, first woman to be elected as MP from Karnataka? vkp

    Who was Dr Sarojini Mahishi, first woman to be elected as MP from Karnataka?

    Karnataka: Wife ends life over 'threats' by lenders as husband loses Rs 1.5 crore via cricket betting vkp

    Karnataka: Wife ends life over 'threats' by lenders as husband loses Rs 1.5 crore via cricket betting

    Bengaluru authorities crackdown on fake GST scam in Chickpet, Avenue road; How to check authenticity of bills? vkp

    Bengaluru authorities crackdown on fake GST scam in Chickpet, Avenue road; How to check authenticity of bills?

    Recent Stories

    RO filtered water is not the healthiest option for you, warns experts

    RO filtered water is not the healthiest option for you, warns experts

    Gold price in India: Check out 22 and 24-karat price in your city Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru gcw

    Gold price on March 27: Check out 22 and 24-karat price in your city

    Kerala: Woman doctor of Thiruvananthapuram MCH found dead inside flat anr

    Kerala: Woman doctor of Thiruvananthapuram MCH found dead inside flat

    Mumbai Police detains Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui in hookah bar raid, released later RBA

    Mumbai Police detains Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui in hookah bar raid, released later

    Malappuram child murder case: Police to probe role of family, record statement of mother rkn

    Malappuram child murder case: Police to probe role of family, record statement of mother

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon