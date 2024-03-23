Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How NIA identified 'bomber' Mussavir Hussain Shazib revealed

    The identification of one suspect, Musavir Hussain Shazib, was facilitated by a cap he was wearing, which helped police identify him and his associate, Abdil Mathern Taha, through CCTV images captured before they purchased the cap.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How NIA identified 'bomber' Mussavir Hussain Shazib revealed snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    A special branch CID police team in Tamil Nadu has reported to the Bengaluru police that two suspects involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast on March 1 were spotted in Chennai in January. The identification of one suspect, Musavir Hussain Shazib, was facilitated by a cap he was wearing, which helped police identify him and his associate, Abdil Mathern Taha, through CCTV images captured before they purchased the cap.

    Following the blast that wounded 10 individuals at the café near Whitefield in Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had recovered the cap. The Tamil Nadu team's investigation revealed that Shazib and Taha had acquired the cap from a mall in Mylapore, Chennai, and lodged in Triplicane.

    Previously, investigators had gathered numerous CCTV footage pieces of the suspect, but his identity remained concealed by the cap.

    Upon closer examination of the image, NIA sleuths meticulously recorded the serial number imprinted on the cap. This crucial detail enabled them to trace the origin of the cap to a specific shop within the mall where it was sold back in January.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How NIA identified 'bomber' Mussavir Hussain Shazib revealed snt

    "The cap was of a limited edition which was sold only to about 400 people in the southern states," said an officer to TOI.

    "CCTV footage from the mall on the day of purchase showed Shazib and Taha, residents of Thirthahalli in Karnataka and part of a Shivamogga IS module. The two men stayed in a lodge in Triplicane in January and February using fake IDs before heading toAndhra Pradesh," a police officer who shared the details with Bengaluru police and NIA told the publication.

    Shazib and Taha are wanted in a case investigated by the NIA in 2020.

    NIA officials have gathered hair strands from the cap retrieved in Bengaluru and forwarded them for forensic examination. The NIA intends to conduct DNA comparisons with those of Shazib's immediate family members.

    Concurrently, officials from the Special Division of the State Crime Branch CID in Tamil Nadu are probing whether Shazib and Taha obtained explosives from within the state.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole anr

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole

    Excise policy scam 'approver' owned company that paid crores to BJP via electoral bonds: AAP's BIG claim gcw

    Excise policy scam 'approver' owned company that paid crores to BJP via electoral bonds: AAP's BIG claim

    Honoured by special gesture...' says PM Modi after his two-day Bhutan trip gcw

    'Honoured by special gesture...' says PM Modi after his two-day Bhutan trip

    35 pirates, nabbed by Indian Navy last week off Somalia coast, handed over to Mumbai Police

    35 pirates, nabbed by Indian Navy last week off Somalia coast, handed over to Mumbai Police

    Arvind Kejriwal claims cop who manhandled Manish Sisodia also 'mistreated' him: Report gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal claims cop who manhandled Manish Sisodia also 'mistreated' him

    Recent Stories

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole anr

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole

    Excise policy scam 'approver' owned company that paid crores to BJP via electoral bonds: AAP's BIG claim gcw

    Excise policy scam 'approver' owned company that paid crores to BJP via electoral bonds: AAP's BIG claim

    WATCH Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Shikhar Pahariya climbs Tirupati Balaji Temple's steps, offer prayers RBA

    WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Shikhar Pahariya climbs Tirupati Balaji Temple's steps, offer prayers

    Honoured by special gesture...' says PM Modi after his two-day Bhutan trip gcw

    'Honoured by special gesture...' says PM Modi after his two-day Bhutan trip

    35 pirates, nabbed by Indian Navy last week off Somalia coast, handed over to Mumbai Police

    35 pirates, nabbed by Indian Navy last week off Somalia coast, handed over to Mumbai Police

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon