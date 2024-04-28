Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Avocado Toast to Greek Yogurt Parfait: 6 breakfast ideas to make at home

    Here are six easy and delicious breakfast ideas. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Avocado Toast

    Mash ripe avocado onto whole-grain toast and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice. You can customize it with toppings like sliced tomatoes, red pepper flakes, or a poached egg.

    Smoothie Bowl

    Blend frozen fruits like berries, bananas, and spinach with yogurt or milk until smooth. Pour the smoothie into a bowl and top with granola, sliced fruits, nuts, seeds, or coconut flakes for added texture and flavor.

    Greek Yogurt Parfait

    Layer Greek yogurt with granola and fresh fruits such as berries, sliced banana, or diced mango in a glass or bowl. Drizzle with honey or maple syrup for sweetness if desired.

    Omelette

    Whisk eggs with a splash of milk, salt, and pepper. Pour the mixture into a heated skillet greased with butter or oil. Add desired fillings such as diced vegetables, cheese, ham, or spinach. Cook until set and fold the omelet in half before serving.

    Overnight Oats

    Mix rolled oats with milk or yogurt in a jar or container. Add flavorings like honey, cinnamon, vanilla extract, or cocoa powder, and stir to combine. Refrigerate overnight, and in the morning, top with fresh fruits, nuts, or seeds before enjoying.

    Whole Grain Pancakes

    Combine whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt, and a sweetener like honey or maple syrup in a bowl. Add milk, eggs, and melted butter to form a batter. Cook spoonfuls of batter on a heated griddle until golden brown on both sides. Serve with fresh fruits, yogurt, or a drizzle of syrup.

    These breakfast ideas are not only quick and easy to prepare but also nutritious and satisfying, helping you start your day on the right foot. Feel free to customize them with your favorite ingredients and flavors!

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Video Icon