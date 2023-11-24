Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Principal accused of sexually assaulting Class 11 girl in campus; check details

    Two separate incidents of alleged sexual harassment in Bengaluru involve a principal accused of harassing a PUC student and a lecturer arrested for assaulting a student during a job interview. Legal actions and investigations are ongoing in both cases, with the accused facing charges following complaints lodged by the victims.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    A disturbing incident has come to light involving a principal in Bengaluru who allegedly sexually harassed a PUC student within his office premises. The principal reportedly summoned the 16-year-old female student to his chamber for a discussion and committed the horrendous act during their encounter.

    The girl's mother filed a complaint with the Vyalikaval police, prompting legal action against the 40-year-old principal. Notices have been issued to both parties involved in the incident.

    Mansoor Ali Khan faces legal action over derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan; Chennai police files FIR

    The principal allegedly took the student to his office chamber under the pretence of discussing internal marks and subsequently committed sexual harassment. The authorities are investigating the matter and gathering evidence, including CCTV footage from the office, although cameras are not present in the principal's personal chamber. The student has also undergone a medical examination at KC General Hospital.

    Lecturer arrested over accusation of sexually harassing student, with job promise

    In a separate incident, a private college lecturer, Madan Kumar, was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female student. Madan Kumar, previously employed as a lecturer at a private college in Yalahanka, was apprehended by the Gangammanagudi police.

    Bengaluru mall sexual harassment perpetrator on the run after being identified by police

    The incident occurred when the student sought a part-time job from Madan Kumar. Exploiting her request, he allegedly subjected her to sexual violence. He lured her to a hotel under the guise of an interview on MG Road, where he assaulted her, recorded the act, and proceeded to blackmail her using the video footage.

    Distressed by the harassment, the student lodged a complaint at the Gangammanagudi police station. Subsequently, the police registered a case and arrested the accused, Madan Kumar.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
