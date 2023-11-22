Mansoor Ali Khan faces legal action over derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan; Chennai police files FIR

The Chennai city police have filed a case against him under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code against actor Mansoor Ali Khan. The National Commission for Women had also directed the Tamil Nadu police to register a case. The controversy stems from Mansoor's comments about missing the chance to share a 'bedroom screen' with Trisha in the film 'Leo' and his inappropriate reference to having done 'rape scenes'

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been officially booked by the Chennai city police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against fellow actor Trisha Krishnan. The decision to take action was made following an order from Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also played a proactive role by taking suo motu cognizance of the matter and issuing a directive to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against Khan.

The controversy arose when Khan made inappropriate comments about Trisha Krishnan during a recent event, stating that they did not share screen space in the film "Leo" and making disrespectful remarks about her. His remarks sparked condemnation from various quarters, including notable celebrities such as actor Kushboo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and singer Chinmayi.

In response to the incident, the Thousand Lights All-Women Police have filed a case against Mansoor Ali Khan under Sections 354 A (pertaining to sexual harassment) and 509 (addressing words, gestures, or acts intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The legal action reflects a swift response to ensure accountability for offensive behavior and to address concerns related to the dignity and respect of women in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

Trisha Krishnan and Mansoor Ali Khan both featured in Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest film, 'Leo,' which starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Despite Trisha delivering a noteworthy performance in the film, she did not share screen time with Mansoor. In a recent interview, Mansoor expressed regret about not having the opportunity to share a 'bedroom screen' with Trisha, further mentioning his past involvement in 'rape scenes.' Trisha responded strongly to this remark, indicating her disapproval of Mansoor's inappropriate comments. The incident has sparked controversy and led to legal action against Mansoor for alleged derogatory remarks, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding such issues in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal to re-enter Salman Khan's house? after Navid Sole, 3 more to get evicted