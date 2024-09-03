Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru police rescue 2 Bangladeshi minors during prostitution raid; 3 arrested

    Bengaluru Police rescued two minor Bangladeshi girls and arrested three suspects in a prostitution ring, including Karisma Sheikh, Suraj Shahjee, and Subrahmanya Shastri. The raid uncovered illegal activities at a Govindpur residence, leading to charges under the POCSO Act. Further investigation is ongoing.

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    Bengaluru City Police rescued two minor Bangladeshi girls and arrested three individuals involved in a prostitution racket. The raid, conducted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), led to the arrest of Karisma Sheikh alias Muskan from Hongsandra, Suraj Shahjee from Shantipur, and Subrahmanya Shastri from Electronic City.

    The operation took place on Friday, following a tip-off about illegal activities at a residence near Govindpur. Under the supervision of ACP H.N. from the Women Protection Division and CCB DCP Abdul Ahad, a team led by Dharmendra executed the raid.

    According to officials, Karisma and Suraj originally hailed from West Bengal. They had settled in Bengaluru years ago under the pretence of seeking employment but were found to be running a prostitution business. They had rented a house in Govindpur for their operations. Recently, Karisma's group had trafficked two Bangladeshi girls, aged 15 and 16, into the city, forcing them into the illegal trade.

    During the raid, Subrahmanya Shastri was apprehended as he arrived at the house for the second time. Initially, the victims claimed to be from West Bengal and presented Aadhaar cards and other documents. However, further investigation revealed that they were illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

    A case has been filed at the Govindpur police station under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The authorities are continuing to investigate Karisma's background, as there is suspicion that she may be a Bangladeshi national.

