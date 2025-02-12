Railway police arrest 4 for robbing passengers on Bengaluru-Mysuru express train

The Railway Police arrested four, including a minor, for robbing passengers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express train on February 10. The gang looted cash, jewellery, and phones using weapons. Police traced them through mobile tracking, recovering stolen items. A case is registered, and investigations continue.

The Railway Police have arrested four individuals, including a minor, for robbing passengers aboard the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express train. The gang looted cash, jewellery, and mobile phones by threatening passengers with deadly weapons, including knives, daggers, and iron rods.

The incident took place on February 10, when six individuals boarded the express train as it departed from Mysuru. As the train moved out of the station, the gang forcefully entered a coach and brandished sharp weapons, terrifying passengers. The robbers threatened to kill those who resisted and demanded cash, jewellery, and mobile phones.



Fearing for their lives, passengers handed over their valuables. The robbers quickly collected their loot and fled. Several victims, including a passenger named Chandan, lodged complaints at the Mysuru Railway Station, prompting the police to launch an immediate investigation.



The Mysuru Railway Police used mobile tower locations and other technical methods to trace the accused. After an extensive search operation, the police arrested three main suspects and a minor. The arrested individuals have been identified as Shaikh Soheib, Sahil Khan, Mohammed Yasin, and a juvenile.

Authorities have recovered six mobile phones worth approximately Rs 1 lakh, a significant amount of cash, and weapons used in the crime. The arrested individuals are currently undergoing interrogation. A case has been registered at the Mysuru Railway Police Station, and further investigations are underway to track down the remaining suspects involved in the robbery.

