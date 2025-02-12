Congress workers wear Modi masks, protest against Bengaluru metro fare hike at key stations (WATCH)

Congress workers protested at multiple Bengaluru metro stations against the fare hike, blaming the BJP-led central government. They wore Modi masks, held placards, and staged metro ride protests. BJP countered the claims, while another Congress-led protest from Rajajinagar to Malleshwaram added to the political tension.

Bengaluru witnessed protests at multiple metro stations today as Congress workers staged demonstrations against the recent metro fare hike. Accusing the central government of implementing an "unscientific" fare increase, Congress leaders held the BJP-led central government responsible for the move.

The Congress alleged that a committee formed by the central government recommended the fare hike, yet BJP leaders in Karnataka were misleading the public by blaming the state government. To counter this, the Congress organized protests at various metro stations, including Mahalaxmi, Mantri Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Nayandanahalli, Banashankari, and Benniganahalli.



The protests were led by the Bengaluru Central, North, South, East, and West District Congress Committees, with senior party leaders expected to join the agitation. The demonstrations began at 10:00 AM, with party workers voicing their opposition to the fare hike.

In a unique form of protest, Congress workers wore masks featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face and held placards that read, "Reduce metro fares and help the public." Additionally, another group of Congress members staged a metro ride protest, travelling in metro trains while holding banners condemning the fare hike.



Adding to the political heat, the BJP hit back at Congress, accusing the party of misleading people on the fare revision. Meanwhile, another Congress-led protest took place from Rajajinagar to Malleshwaram, further intensifying the political face-off over the metro fare hike.

