Bengaluru police shut HSR flyover for Namma metro work, traffic chokes ORR and silk board

Traffic congestion is nothing new for Bengaluru residents, but the recent closure of the HSR Layout flyover for metro work has made things worse. Commuters are facing severe delays, especially along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Silk Board, as thousands of vehicles are forced to take alternate routes.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a notification on X (formerly Twitter), informing the public about the closure and urging cooperation. However, many residents are frustrated, saying they were not given prior notice. Several commuters, unaware of the change, arrived at the flyover only to find it closed, leading to confusion and long traffic jams.



HSR Layout is a crucial transit point for IT employees and daily commuters. With the flyover closed, traffic has spilt onto ORR, resulting in gridlock during peak hours. Parents are also struggling to drop their children at school on time, adding to the frustration.



Residents argue that such work should be scheduled at night or on weekends to minimize disruption. Many are urging authorities to plan road closures more efficiently, as Bengaluru's traffic problem is already overwhelming.

With no immediate relief in sight, commuters are bracing for longer travel times until the metro work is completed.

