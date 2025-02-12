Bengaluru SHOCKER! SSLC student jumps to death from 20th floor in Kadugodi after mother asks her to study

A 15-year-old SSLC student in Kadugodi, Bengaluru, died by suicide after jumping from the 20th floor of her apartment. Upset after her mother asked her to stop using her phone and study, she took the extreme step. Police are investigating the tragic incident.

Bengaluru SHOCKER! SSLC student jumps to death from 20th floor in Kadugodi after mother asks her to study
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 4:29 PM IST

In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old girl died by suicide after jumping from the 20th floor of her apartment in Kadugodi, Bengaluru. The girl, identified as Avantika Chaurasia, was reportedly upset after her mother advised her to put away her mobile phone and focus on her studies.  

The heartbreaking incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Assets Mark Apartment. With SSLC exams approaching, Avantika’s mother, like many parents, was concerned about her daughter's studies. She reportedly scolded her for spending too much time on her phone and urged her to read a book instead.  

Upset by this, the girl allegedly told her mother that she felt like a burden to her parents. In a moment of distress, she jumped from the 20th floor of the apartment, leading to her tragic death.  

Shocked by the incident, her mother immediately sought help. The apartment’s security personnel called an ambulance and alerted the police. The Kadugodi police arrived at the scene and began their investigation.  

This heartbreaking case highlights the growing stress among students during exam time. Authorities urge parents and students to communicate openly and seek emotional support when needed.  

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with stress, anxiety, or emotional distress, help is available. You are not alone, and support is just a call away.
AASRA (Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Helpline) – +91-9820466726 / 91-22-27546669

