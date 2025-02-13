Adobe Analyst Says ‘Step In The Right Direction’ As Company Announces AI Video Generation Tool, Firefly Subscription Plans: Retail’s Unimpressed

he company said the new Firefly Model is the industry’s first commercially safe artificial intelligence video generation model, which can generate IP-friendly video content

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) shares drew retail attention on Wednesday after the company expanded its generative AI offerings by releasing the new Firefly application and the new Firefly Video Model, which it claims is the industry’s first commercially safe AI video generation model.

Adobe said the new Firefly Model can generate IP-friendly video content that can be used in production.

The company noted that it is the latest offering in the Firefly family of creative, generative AI models, which has been used to generate over 18 billion assets globally.

Through Generate Video, creative professionals with tools can generate “video clips from a text prompt or image, use camera angles to control shots, create professional-quality images from 3D sketches, craft atmospheric elements and develop custom motion design elements.”

Adobe said it has introduced two new offerings, the Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro, which give customers access to premium Firefly video and audio features.

The Firefly Standard Plans enable users to access 2,000 video/audio credits per month, up to 20 five-second 1080-pixel video generations. The starting price for this subscription is $9.99.

On the other hand, the Firefly Pro plans enable access to 7,000 video/audio credits per month, up to 70 five-second 1080p video generation and have a starting price of $29.99.

The company flagged that a new Firefly Premium plan meant for professionals looking to generate video content on a regular basis will be announced soon.

Barclays analysts said the pricing “tiers” is a step in the right direction for Adobe, TheFly reported. The brokerage said Firefly can now be monetized as part of a Creative Cloud subscription.

It added that while it is too early to gauge the potential contribution from these subscription plans, the move could help improve sentiment on this name.

Some platform users saw the announcement as a breakthrough development, potentially helping the stock break above the $458 level.

The stock last traded up 0.30% at $460.20.

