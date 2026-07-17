Bengaluru Police have registered an FIR against social media influencer Amuku Dumuku Manju after a complaint accused him of sexually harassing a woman during a pub promotion event. The complaint also alleges abusive behaviour, criminal intimidation and death threats after a video of the incident surfaced online.

An FIR has been registered against social media influencer Amuku Dumuku Manju at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru following allegations of sexual harassment, abusive behaviour and criminal intimidation. According to the police complaint, the incident allegedly took place during a pub promotion event. The complainant claimed that Manju had consumed alcohol and behaved inappropriately with a female server.

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Alleged sexual harassment

According to a report by the Hindu, the complaint alleged that he held the woman's hand, pulled her towards him and used obscene language. He reportedly asked her "what her rate was". It further stated that he allegedly forced another woman to take a selfie with him. When she refused, he is accused of abusing her using obscene language.

The complainant also alleged that after a video related to the incident was shared on social media, Manju called and issued death threats. The complaint further accused his mother of calling the complainant and verbally abusing them.

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FIR filed under multiple sections

Based on the complaint, Bengaluru Police registered an FIR under Sections 74, 79, 352, 75(1), 75(2), 75(3) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the allegations are being investigated and further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry. No official statement has been issued by the accused regarding the allegations so far.

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