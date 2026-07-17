A 21-year-old woman, Lavanya, was allegedly murdered at the B.C. Road bus stand in Bantwal after reportedly rejecting the accused's advances. Police arrested the accused within hours using CCTV footage and mobile phone location data.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in broad daylight at the BC Road bus stand in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday evening, sending shockwaves across Karnataka. The victim, identified as Lavanya, a resident of Kakkepadavu, worked at a private nursing home in Kalladka. Police said the accused, identified as Chethan, allegedly attacked her with a machete after she repeatedly rejected his advances. He was arrested within hours near Vamanjoor-Pacchanadi on the outskirts of Mangaluru following a coordinated police operation.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over crimes linked to harassment and one-sided obsession. Police have registered a murder case and launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the attack.

What Happened?

According to the police, Lavanya was returning home from work on Thursday, 16 July, at around 6 pm. She had boarded a KSRTC bus from Bantwal to Kakkepadavu after finishing her shift at the private nursing home in Kalladka.

Police said Chethan, who is believed to be a distant relative of the victim, boarded the same bus and sat next to her. The accused had allegedly been pursuing Lavanya despite her repeatedly rejecting his advances. Sensing something was wrong, Lavanya reportedly called one of her relatives and informed them that a young man had sat beside her on the bus. The call was disconnected shortly afterwards.

Woman Succumbs to Injuries

After Lavanya got off the bus at the BC Road bus stand, the accused allegedly followed her. Police said he then took out a machete from a bag and chased her. Despite her attempt to escape, he allegedly attacked her repeatedly before fleeing the scene.

Police personnel from the Bantwal subdivision and Bantwal Town Police Station rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and began an investigation. Lavanya, who sustained critical injuries, was immediately shifted to Bantwal Taluk Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries despite efforts to save her.

Accused Arrested Near Mangaluru

After the attack, the accused allegedly fled towards Mangaluru in an Alto car. During his escape, he reportedly called Lavanya's father and told him that he had killed his daughter and intended to end his own life.

Acting swiftly, the Bantwal subdivision police formed a special investigation team. Using mobile phone location data and CCTV footage, officers traced and arrested the accused along with the vehicle near Vamanjoor-Pacchanadi on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Previous Incident Under Investigation

Police sources said the accused had allegedly created a disturbance at the private hospital where Lavanya worked about a month earlier. Hospital staff reportedly intervened and prevented the situation from escalating.

Investigators are now examining whether the absence of a formal police complaint after the earlier incident contributed to the tragedy. Bantwal Town Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.