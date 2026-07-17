July is typically associated with cool weather and frequent rainfall in Bengaluru. However, this year, residents of the Silicon City are experiencing unusually hot conditions.

On a Tuesday in July, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6°C, breaking a 112-year-old July temperature record. Meteorologists have attributed the abnormal rise in temperature primarily to the significant weakening of the southwest monsoon, along with the growing impact of global climate change.

The unseasonal heat has left many residents struggling with weather conditions that are more typical of the summer months than the peak of the monsoon season.