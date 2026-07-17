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Bengaluru Records Hottest July Day in 112 Years as Weak Monsoon Pushes Temperatures Higher
Bengaluru recorded its hottest July day in 112 years as the maximum temperature reached 33.6°C. IMD attributed the unusual heat to a weak southwest monsoon, El Niño, neutral IOD and an unfavourable MJO, with dry weather likely to continue.
Weak Monsoon and Climate Change Behind Unseasonal Rise in Temperature
July is typically associated with cool weather and frequent rainfall in Bengaluru. However, this year, residents of the Silicon City are experiencing unusually hot conditions.
On a Tuesday in July, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6°C, breaking a 112-year-old July temperature record. Meteorologists have attributed the abnormal rise in temperature primarily to the significant weakening of the southwest monsoon, along with the growing impact of global climate change.
The unseasonal heat has left many residents struggling with weather conditions that are more typical of the summer months than the peak of the monsoon season.
Bengaluru Records Hottest July Day in 112 Years
According to official data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the previous highest maximum temperature recorded in Bengaluru during July was 33.3°C. This temperature was first recorded on 1 July 1914 and matched again in 1926.
The 33.6°C recorded on Tuesday has now become the city's hottest July day in 112 years.
The normal average maximum temperature in Bengaluru during July is 28.3°C. This year, however, the maximum temperature was 5.3°C above normal.
In the eastern parts of the city, including areas around the HAL Airport, temperatures crossed the 34°C mark, causing significant discomfort to residents.
Heatwave Conditions Extend Beyond Bengaluru
The unusual heat is not confined to Bengaluru alone. Several districts across Karnataka have also recorded maximum temperatures that are 3°C to 5°C above normal.
Gadag, Koppal, the HAL Airport area and Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli were among the locations that experienced exceptionally high temperatures.
Maximum temperatures recorded:
- Raichur: 38.4°C
- Bengaluru City: 33.6°C
IMD Scientist Explains the Key Reasons Behind the Temperature Rise
According to CS Patil, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), three major global and regional weather phenomena are responsible for the unusual increase in sunshine and temperatures during the middle of the monsoon season.
El Niño Effect
The southwest monsoon has weakened due to the El Niño phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean. When El Niño conditions are active, the monsoon season often experiences prolonged dry spells, leading to reduced rainfall, increased sunshine and higher daytime temperatures.
IOD and MJO Weaken Monsoon Activity Across India
According to scientists, two other major weather phenomena are also contributing to the weak monsoon and the rise in temperatures across Karnataka.
Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) Remains Neutral
The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) plays a crucial role in strengthening the southwest monsoon. However, it is currently in a neutral phase because of near-normal sea surface temperatures. As a result, the monsoon has not received the additional support required to strengthen rainfall.
Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) in an Unfavourable Phase
The Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), a large-scale atmospheric phenomenon that influences rainfall across India, is currently positioned over the eastern Pacific Ocean. This unfavourable phase is suppressing the development of monsoon systems over India, resulting in reduced rainfall and prolonged dry conditions.
IMD Predicts Continued Dry Spell Across North Interior Karnataka
According to CS Patil, a meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the prevailing global weather patterns remain unfavourable for the southwest monsoon.
"As the current global weather patterns are not conducive to the southwest monsoon, dry weather is expected to continue across most districts of north interior Karnataka. The only hope for widespread rainfall is the formation of a new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal," Patil said.
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