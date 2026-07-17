Uppinangady Police in Dakshina Kannada have busted a fake currency racket and arrested seven people allegedly involved in printing counterfeit notes. Police seized fake ₹500 notes, printing machines, RBI security threads and other materials during the raid.

The Uppinangady Police in Dakshina Kannada district have unearthed a major counterfeit currency racket and arrested seven people allegedly involved in printing and circulating fake currency notes. Acting on credible intelligence, the police conducted a well-planned raid at premises in Uppinangady where the illegal operation was allegedly being run. A large quantity of counterfeit ₹500 notes, sophisticated printing equipment and other materials used to manufacture fake currency were seized during the operation. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police CB Rishwanth confirmed the successful raid and said further investigation is under way to identify others linked to the racket.

Police Raid Based on Credible Intelligence

The police received reliable information that counterfeit currency was being printed and circulated in the Uppinangady area. Acting swiftly, the Uppinangady Police Inspector and his team raided the premises where the illegal operation was allegedly being carried out.

During the raid, seven accused were caught allegedly preparing counterfeit currency notes. The police also detained the owner of the premises, who had rented out the building where the operation was being conducted.

High-Tech Printing Equipment Seized

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were using advanced printing technology to produce counterfeit currency that closely resembled genuine Indian banknotes.

During the raid, police seized a substantial quantity of counterfeit ₹500 notes, along with equipment and materials allegedly used in the operation, including:

Large bundles of counterfeit ₹500 notes

Advanced printing machines

Computer monitors used for printing

RBI security threads used to make the notes appear genuine

Stamps bearing Mahatma Gandhi's image

Hundreds of A4-size sheets of paper intended for printing

Investigation Under Way

A case has been registered at the Uppinangady Police Station, and the accused are being questioned.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the racket has links to a larger criminal network, how many counterfeit notes may have already entered circulation, and who supplied the equipment and technical expertise used in the operation.

Police have also urged the public to remain vigilant while handling cash and to report any suspected counterfeit currency to the nearest police station immediately.