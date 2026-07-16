A viral video showing two toddlers chained inside their home while their mother went to work has sparked widespread debate online. While many viewers expressed concern for the children, others urged people not to judge the mother, saying poverty may have left her with no choice.

A disturbing video circulating on social media has left many people emotional after it allegedly showed a mother chaining the feet of her two toddler children inside their home before leaving for work. According to claims shared online, the woman took the step to stop the children from wandering outside while she was away earning a living. However, the exact location of the incident and the circumstances surrounding it have not been independently verified.

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Children seen crying in viral footage

The video, reportedly recorded by a passer-by, shows the two young children with chains around their ankles. They can be seen crying and trying to move around the room, leaving many viewers deeply upset.

So far, authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of the video or whether any official inquiry has been launched.

Internet divided over mother's actions

The video has triggered thousands of reactions across social media. While some users criticised the incident and called it cruel, many others urged people not to judge the mother without understanding her situation.

Several people said poverty often forces parents into painful decisions. Many believed the woman may have had no option but to leave for work to earn enough to feed her children.

Others questioned where the children's father or other family members were and asked why no one was available to care for them.

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Calls for support instead of judgement

Many social media users argued that instead of recording videos or criticising the woman, people should help families facing such extreme hardship. Some suggested community childcare centres and stronger support systems for working mothers from poor families.

At the same time, others raised safety concerns, saying chaining children could put them at risk during emergencies such as a fire or medical crisis.

With the video's authenticity still unverified, the incident has sparked a wider discussion about poverty, childcare and the difficult choices some families are forced to make.

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