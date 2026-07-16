A 28-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur died by suicide after reportedly struggling with a long spinal illness. Instead of blaming anyone, she left a heartfelt note thanking her husband and in-laws for their love and support. Police said the note suggests she was deeply distressed by her health.

A 28-year-old woman from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh has died by suicide after reportedly battling a prolonged spinal illness. Instead of holding anyone responsible, she left behind an emotional handwritten note expressing gratitude to her husband and in-laws for standing by her throughout her illness. Police said the contents of the note suggest that her worsening health and fear of not recovering had deeply affected her. The incident is under investigation, and the body has been sent for postmortem.

Long illness had taken a heavy emotional toll

The woman, identified as Nikki, also known as Vaishnavi, had married Shivam Shukla around three years ago. According to her family and police, she had been suffering from a spinal disorder for a long time and had received treatment in both Kanpur and Delhi, reported India Today.

Relatives said the family ensured she received medical care and continued to support her throughout her treatment. Despite these efforts, her health reportedly remained a major source of worry.

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Emotional note thanked husband and in-laws

In her final handwritten note, Nikki apologised for breaking her promise of staying with her family forever and asked them not to be saddened by her decision.

She wrote that she was fortunate to have such caring in-laws and said everyone in the family had looked after her with love. She added that she was taking the step because she felt helpless due to her condition.

Nikki also left instructions regarding her belongings. She requested that her scooter and jewellery be given to her younger brother-in-law's future wife, noting that the jewellery had been purchased by her father. She also asked that her mobile phone be handed over to her mother-in-law.

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Family remembers her with grief

Nikki is survived by her husband and their young son. Her husband, who works with the Railways in Madhya Pradesh, said he could not understand why she had taken the step.

"My wife was my life. Even though she was ill, she was my companion. We would have continued her treatment," he said.

Family members also shared that Nikki had recently cleared the written stage of the Delhi Police recruitment examination. However, she had reportedly become increasingly worried that her illness would prevent her from clearing the remaining stages.

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Police continue investigation

Police from Rawatpur reached the house after receiving information about the incident and sent the body for postmortem.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dilip Singh said the suicide note indicates that Nikki was deeply distressed because of her prolonged illness. He added that neither her family nor her in-laws had made any allegations against anyone, and further legal action would be taken after the postmortem report.