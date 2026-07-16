Dr Satyanarayana Mysuru, a senior doctor at Manipal Hospital, has shared an update on the health of Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He said she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing mild breathing difficulties and chest congestion.

As a precautionary measure, Chennamma has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after slight fluctuations were observed in her oxygen levels at the time of admission. Mysuru said the decision to admit her to the ICU was purely precautionary.

He added that her condition is stable, she is responding well to treatment, and there is no serious cause for concern.