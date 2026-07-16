HD Deve Gowda's Wife Chennamma Admitted To Hospital, Doctors Say Condition Stable
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's wife, Chennamma, has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after experiencing breathing difficulties. Doctors said her condition is stable, she is responding well to treatment.
Doctor Says Chennamma's Condition Is Stable
Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after experiencing breathing difficulties. According to doctors, her condition is stable and she is responding well to treatment.
Hospital authorities have said that her health is improving and assured the public that there is no cause for concern.
No Cause For Concern
Dr Satyanarayana Mysuru, a senior doctor at Manipal Hospital, has shared an update on the health of Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He said she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing mild breathing difficulties and chest congestion.
As a precautionary measure, Chennamma has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after slight fluctuations were observed in her oxygen levels at the time of admission. Mysuru said the decision to admit her to the ICU was purely precautionary.
He added that her condition is stable, she is responding well to treatment, and there is no serious cause for concern.
Responding Well To Treatment, Likely To Be Discharged Within Two Days
Chennamma has been experiencing recurring breathing problems over the past year. Around 25 days ago, she was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar for treatment and was discharged after making a full recovery.
However, her breathing difficulties recurred on Tuesday night, following which she was admitted to Manipal Hospital at around 8.30 pm. She is currently undergoing antibiotic treatment and is responding well, according to medical sources.
Hospital sources said her condition continues to improve, and she is likely to be discharged within the next two days.
Family Members Visit Hospital
Soon after learning about Chennamma's hospitalisation, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda visited Manipal Hospital at around 10.30 pm and spent nearly an hour inquiring about his wife's health.
Later, his son H.D. Revanna, other family members, and his son-in-law, Dr Manjunath, who is also a doctor, visited the hospital to check on her condition.
Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has been in constant touch with the doctors and is regularly receiving updates on Chennamma's health.
Doctors have fully briefed the family members about her condition and said the situation is under control. The doctors and the family have appealed to well-wishers and party workers not to worry, assuring them that Chennamma is responding well to treatment and is recovering steadily.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.