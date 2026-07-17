A woman delivered her first baby while standing beside a hospital bed at the Government Maternal and Child Health Centre in Kothagudem, Telangana, after her family alleged medical staff failed to respond despite repeated complaints of labour pain. The family claimed the newborn fell to the floor and suffered a head injury.

A woman delivered her first child while standing beside a hospital bed at the Government Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centre in Kothagudem, Telangana, after her family alleged doctors and nurses failed to respond despite repeated requests for help. The incident has triggered serious allegations of medical negligence and led to protests by the woman's relatives, who demanded action against those responsible.

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Family claims baby fell after birth

The woman, identified as Bhavani, had been admitted to the government-run hospital for delivery. According to her family and eyewitnesses, she repeatedly complained of severe labour pain but did not receive timely medical attention.

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Unable to bear the pain any longer, Bhavani reportedly stood beside her hospital bed and gave birth before any member of the medical staff reached her.

Her family alleged that the newborn fell onto the floor immediately after birth and suffered a head injury. They also claimed Bhavani experienced heavy bleeding before nurses arrived several minutes later.

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Patients raise concerns over hospital care

The incident caused panic inside the maternity ward. Family members, attendants and other patients accused hospital staff of failing to properly monitor women in labour.

The woman's relatives staged a protest inside the hospital, following which police reached the centre to calm the situation. Officers spoke with both the family and hospital officials.

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Hospital rejects negligence allegations

Hospital authorities denied the allegations and said Bhavani had not informed doctors or nurses that she had entered active labour.

According to the hospital, staff would have immediately shifted her for delivery had they been alerted in time. Officials added that both the mother and the newborn received treatment after the incident and that the baby's condition was being closely monitored.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case. The allegations of medical negligence remain under inquiry.

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