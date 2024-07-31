Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru police arrest Hassan priest for raping woman claiming 'defect in horoscope'

    In Bengaluru, priest Dayanand from Puradamma Temple was arrested for raping a woman he exploited under the guise of correcting her horoscope. He charged Rs 10,000 for a ritual, then abused her during a supposed puja. Dayanand blackmailed the victim for Rs 40,000 and continued abuse before being arrested by Bagalgunte police.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    The Bagalgunte police in Bengaluru have arrested Dayanand, a priest from the Puradamma Temple in Hassan district, on charges of raping a young woman. The arrest follows allegations that Dayanand exploited the victim under the pretext of correcting a supposed defect in her horoscope.

    What was the incident?

    Dayanand, who had served as a priest at the Puradamma Temple for several years, was apprehended after the victim, residing near Bagalgunte, reported the assault. The woman, a devotee of Lord Puradamma, had visited the temple where Dayanand claimed her horoscope had a critical error. He assured her that a special pooja was necessary to rectify the mistake, which would cost her Rs 10,000. The victim complied and paid the amount.

    Following this, Dayanand instructed the woman to place a pillow under her head each night after performing a lemon spell. On May 24, he invited her to participate in a puja at a residence in HSR Layout, promising an enchanted thali. Instead of taking her to the temple, Dayanand drove the victim to Mysore Road, where he raped her in the car.

    Dayanand further threatened the victim, claiming he would post morphed photos of her on social media if she disclosed the assault. He also blackmailed her for Rs 40,000, threatening her at her workplace. The priest subsequently took her to a hotel where he continued to sexually abuse her.

    Unable to endure the abuse, the victim finally approached the Bagalgunte police station, leading to Dayanand's arrest. The police acted swiftly on the complaint, which included details from mobile calls that aided in the investigation.

