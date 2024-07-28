Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MP HORROR! Teen rapes younger sister after watching porn, strangles her; mother, 2 sisters help in cover-up

    The minor 's teen brother  sexually assaulted her after watching porn on his mobile phone, cops reveal. After that, he strangled her.  Their mother and two elder sisters helped him in the cover-up of the gruesome incident on April 24, the probe has revealed.

    Police investigating the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, on April 24, have discovered that the girl's teenage brother killed her after sexually assaulting her and watching a pornographic video on his phone. His mother and his two older sisters then assisted in the cover-up. After investigating the accused in-depth and interrogating 50 individuals, the police solved the case and detained the victim's 13-year-old brother, his mother, and their 17- and 18-year-old sisters. The detentions were made based on technological evidence.

    Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh provided details of the crime, saying, "On April 24, a nine-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death under the limits of Jawa police station. As a result, the police had registered a case and started a probe."

    "The victim's body was found in the courtyard of her residence, where she was asleep at the time of the incident," he stated.

    The victim's 13-year-old brother had been sleeping next to her at night, it was discovered after the family members had been subjected to a thorough interrogation. It was found that the teenage boy raped his sister after watching obscene videos on the mobile phone, he said.

    When the victim threatened to tell this to their father, the boy strangulated her and later woke up his mother and confided in his mother. She then found that the victim was still alive. On seeing that, the accused again strangled her, official said.

    In the meantime, his two elder sisters also woke up and all of them changed the spot of their bed before informing the police to mislead the probe. However, they finally admitted to their crime after being repeatedly interrogated, he said. Further legal steps are being taken after detaining the boy, his two sisters and their mother, the official said.

    In order to mislead the investigators, the family members had told the police that the girl died after being bitten by a poisonous insect. The probe revealed that there was no sign of anybody entering the house, and family members also denied hearing any sound during the night.

