Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Passenger refuses to show ID proof for availing free bus ticket; creates ruckus (WATCH)

    The Congress government in Karnataka introduced the 'Shakti' scheme, offering free bus service for female passengers. A video on social media shows a techie arguing with a conductor, demanding a free ticket with her central government ID, contrary to the scheme's rules.

    Bengaluru: Passenger refuses to show ID proof for availing free bus ticket; creates ruckus (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    The Congress government in Karnataka rolled out the ‘Shakti’ scheme for the welfare of female passengers, who use bus services for transportation. The scheme has been well-received. However, there has been an odd controversy cropping up.

    Take for instance the video doing the rounds on social media that shows a techie arguing with the conductor over identification.

    Shakti scheme throws private bus operators off gear, Govt wakes up after bandh call

    The video shows the woman can be seen arguing with the conductor and continuously abusing him, refusing to show her ID proof. The passenger claims that she is a central government employee and that she should get a free ticket by showing her government ID card.

    However, the passengers tried to convince her that even the 'Shakti' scheme has certain rules and regulations and that the scheme only applies to the women who showcase their Aadhar cards and Voter ids.

    When the conductor asked her about her ID proof, she kept arguing with the passengers as well and refused to buy the ticket. Later, she can be seen abusing him and recording him on her smartphone, not agreeing to the passengers, driver or conductor. The bus was operating from the Banashankari depot.

    Dharwad: Man wears Burqa to avail ‘Shakthi’ scheme; public demand action to stop such incidents

    The passenger even refused to show the soft copy of the ID proof, as ordered by the govt, to avail of the free ticket.

    The Congress govt in Karnataka had announced free bus service for the women residing in Karnataka, before the election, during their campaign. The scheme was named as ‘Shakti’, and along with the scheme, the government had announced four other schemes for the Karnataka citizens.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru eateries will charge 10% more from August 1; Here's why vkp

    Bengaluru eateries will charge 10% more from August 1; Here's why

    Karnataka: Police questioning activist who highlighted 'toilet camera' incident of Udupi college raises storm vkp

    Karnataka: Police questioning activist who highlighted ‘toilet camera’ incident of Udupi college raises storm

    BMRCL officials booked after elderly man dies after he was allegedly denied help at Metro station vkp

    BMRCL officials booked after elderly man dies after he was allegedly denied help at Metro station

    Bengaluru: Viral advertisenebt highlights issue men face in buses due to 'Shakti' scheme vkp

    Bengaluru: Viral advertisement highlights issue men face in buses due to ‘Shakti’ scheme

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 vkp

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

    Recent Stories

    'The Shinning' to 'Bird Box': 7 Haunting Horror Story Books that will keep you awake at night MSW EAI

    'The Shinning' to 'Bird Box': 7 Haunting Horror Story Books that will keep you awake at night

    Kombdi Vade to Bombil Fry: 6 tasty Malvani foods in Maharashtra vma

    Kombdi Vade to Bombil Fry: 6 tasty Malvani foods in Maharashtra

    Bengaluru eateries will charge 10% more from August 1; Here's why vkp

    Bengaluru eateries will charge 10% more from August 1; Here's why

    What is Uterine fibroids? Busting myths related to non-cancerous growth in the uterus RBA

    What is 'Uterine fibroids'? Busting myths related to non-cancerous growth in the uterus

    Cosy Haven: 7 tips to create a relaxing home environment MSW EAI

    Cosy Haven: 7 tips to create a relaxing home environment

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon