Bengaluru: Passenger refuses to show ID proof for availing free bus ticket; creates ruckus (WATCH)

The Congress government in Karnataka introduced the 'Shakti' scheme, offering free bus service for female passengers. A video on social media shows a techie arguing with a conductor, demanding a free ticket with her central government ID, contrary to the scheme's rules.

The Congress government in Karnataka rolled out the ‘Shakti’ scheme for the welfare of female passengers, who use bus services for transportation. The scheme has been well-received. However, there has been an odd controversy cropping up.



Take for instance the video doing the rounds on social media that shows a techie arguing with the conductor over identification.



The video shows the woman can be seen arguing with the conductor and continuously abusing him, refusing to show her ID proof. The passenger claims that she is a central government employee and that she should get a free ticket by showing her government ID card.



However, the passengers tried to convince her that even the 'Shakti' scheme has certain rules and regulations and that the scheme only applies to the women who showcase their Aadhar cards and Voter ids.

When the conductor asked her about her ID proof, she kept arguing with the passengers as well and refused to buy the ticket. Later, she can be seen abusing him and recording him on her smartphone, not agreeing to the passengers, driver or conductor. The bus was operating from the Banashankari depot.



The passenger even refused to show the soft copy of the ID proof, as ordered by the govt, to avail of the free ticket.

The Congress govt in Karnataka had announced free bus service for the women residing in Karnataka, before the election, during their campaign. The scheme was named as ‘Shakti’, and along with the scheme, the government had announced four other schemes for the Karnataka citizens.