    Shakti scheme throws private bus operators off gear, Govt wakes up after bandh call

    The Karnataka government last month rolled out Shakti scheme, which offered free travel to women on state-run buses. Even though the move has pushed up the use of public transport, the situation has turned into a nightmare for private bus operators.
     

    Shakti scheme throws private bus operators off gear, Govt wakes up after bandh call
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    As per the latest data from the transport department, all four road transport corporations (RTCs) have experienced a boost in revenue. The Bengaluru metropolitan transport corporation (BMTC), Karnataka state road transport corporation (KSRTC), Kalyana Karnataka road transport corporation (KKRTC) and north western Karnataka road transport corporation (NWKRTC) have demonstrated a significant increase in both ridership and revenue.

    Following the implementation of the scheme, the average daily number of passengers using BMTC witnessed a rise from 3.14 million to 3.83 million passengers while KSRTC services rose from 2.42 million to 3.18 million. Additionally, KKRTC's ridership went up from 1.14 million to 1.54 million while NWKRTC's increased from 1.74 million to 2.33 million.

    However, the private bus stand remains void of female passengers. The livelihoods of drivers, cleaners, conductors, and owners who relied on private buses have been significantly impacted, resulting in a substantial financial setback.

    In response to the financial challenges brought upon them by the state government's Shakti Yojana, the owners and employees of private buses have rallied together and issued a call for a citywide private transport bandh on July 27. 
    Shakti scheme: Private Buses and taxis to go on strike on July 27

    The bandh call had made the transport department spring into action, initiating discussions with the union representing these organisations. Amidst the prevailing circumstances, the state transport minister, Ramalinga Reddy   has scheduled a meeting, which is set to take place at the Transport Department office in Shantinagar, Bengaluru. Approximately 35 leaders from various organisations are set to participate in the upcoming meeting.

    Bengaluru's private buses, taxis and autorickshaws are planning to go on strike on 27 July in response to the Karnataka government's Shakti scheme, which provides free transportation for women using government-owned buses. Despite the budgetary allocations, no grant has been officially announced for them. In a devastating blow, private bus owners and their staff are grappling with severe financial distress as they face the repercussions of this significant loss.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 2:27 PM IST
