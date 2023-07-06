Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dharwad: Man wears Burqa to avail ‘Shakthi’ scheme; public demand action to stop such incidents

     

    A man in Dharwad wore a burqa to avail the 'Shakthi' scheme, a free bus service for women. Public demands action to prevent such incidents after the man's disguise was exposed at a bus stand.

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    The ‘Shakthi’ scheme for the women of Karnataka, issued by the Congress government is being utilised by all the women, travelling to work, trips etc. 
    However, men also want to avail the free bus service, ‘Shakthi Yojana’ alongside the women.

    There are many funny viral videos on Social media, where men are travelling in bus wearing a saree, to avail the service. One real-life event has been captured at the Samshi bus stand of Kundagol taluk in Karnataka where, a man was seen sitting in the Samshi bus stand, wearing the burkha waiting for the bus.

    Traffic Advisory for Bengaluru ahead of Shakti Scheme rollout at Vidhana Soudha

    The event was recorded today morning at the Samshi bus stand. The public saw a person sitting wearing a burqa at the bus stand, raised suspicion among the public. When the public forced the person to remove Burkha, he showed his face, revealing that he is a man, inside the burqa.

    Veerabhadraya Ningayya Mathapati, hailing from Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura, had come to the town for begging. He told the people after they enquired him about his whereabouts. He was seen wearing Burqa slippers, and he possessed a women’s Aadhar card along with him.

    Karnataka: ‘Gruha Laxmi’ set to launch from Juy. 14; Nearly hundred representatives per district to help

    The people assumed that he might have worn Burqa for availing the free bus service, ‘Shakthi’ from the town. However, the possession of woman’s Aadhar has led to suspicion among the public.

    It has come to the limelight that he has travelled from Bengaluru to Samshi wearing Burqa. The public has demanded quick action and stop such incidents.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 6:02 PM IST
