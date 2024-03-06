Bengaluru's first driverless metro train along Yellow line to undergo track testing from March 7

Bengaluru is ushering in a new era of transportation with its first driverless metro train, promising enhanced efficiency, safety, and convenience for residents. The testing phase, beginning soon, signifies a major milestone in the city's transit infrastructure, featuring a state-of-the-art metro sourced from China, set to streamline travel and reduce congestion

Bengaluru's first driverless metro train is all set to undergo track testing along the Yellow line from tomorrow, March 7th. A new era of transportation is starting in Hebbagodi, Bengaluru as the city prepares to introduce its first-ever driverless metro train. This groundbreaking development promises to transform the way residents travel, offering enhanced efficiency, safety, and convenience.

The much-anticipated testing phase of the driverless metro train is set to commence tomorrow, marking a significant milestone in Bengaluru's transit infrastructure. The train, which arrived at Hebbagodi depot on February 14, is a state-of-the-art six-coach metro sourced from China. Operating on the yellow line, this cutting-edge metro train will cover a distance of 18.82 kilometres, connecting commuters from Road to Bommasandra. With advanced technology at its core, the driverless metro aims to streamline travel, reducing congestion and commute times for passengers.