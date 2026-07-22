The NHAI has raised toll charges again on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, just three months after its annual revision in April. The hike applies to vehicles using the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch, with car tolls rising to Rs 185. Monthly passes have also become costlier, while the local pass remains unchanged.

Bengaluru: Commuters travelling between Bengaluru and Mysuru are facing another increase in toll charges. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has once again raised toll rates on the expressway, just three months after the last annual revision on April 1. The unexpected hike has caused anger among commuters and commercial vehicle owners who regularly use the highway.

Revised rates at Kaniminike and Sheshagirihalli toll plazas

The new toll rates apply to vehicles using the six-lane expressway stretch between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta on National Highway 275 (NH-275). The revised charges have been introduced at the Kaniminike toll plaza in Bengaluru Urban district and the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza in Bengaluru South.

Cat Faces Striking Cobra, Dodges Every Attack In Viral Video, Internet Can't Believe It (WATCH)

Car and jeep journeys now cost Rs 185

During the annual revision on April 1, the toll for cars was increased from Rs 175 to Rs 180. Now, just three months later, the rate has been revised again.

The one-way toll for cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles has increased from Rs 180 to Rs 185. A return journey within the stipulated time will now cost Rs 275.

Monthly pass also becomes costlier

The regular monthly pass, which allows 50 single journeys, has also become more expensive. The pass, which earlier cost Rs 5,940, will now cost Rs 6,100.

However, the NHAI has clarified that there is no change in the local monthly pass for eligible residents living within a 20-kilometre radius of the toll plazas. The pass will continue to cost Rs 360.

Vijeta Dahiya Removed as CJP Spokesperson After Viral Burger Row, Memes Take Over Internet

New toll rates for different vehicles

The revised one-way toll rates for different categories of vehicles are:

Light commercial vehicles, mini buses and light goods vehicles: Rs 295

Trucks and buses (double axle): Rs 620

Three-axle commercial vehicles: Rs 675

Heavy construction machinery and multi-axle vehicles (4 to 6 axles): Rs 970

Oversized vehicles (7 or more axles): Rs 1,180

Second hike in just 90 days

Toll rates are normally revised once a year. However, this second increase in just 90 days, following the April hike, has left many commuters and vehicle operators unhappy.

There are also concerns that repeated toll increases could raise transportation costs for commercial vehicles. This, in turn, could increase the cost of transporting essential goods and eventually affect prices for consumers.

For people who regularly travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru, the latest hike has added to the cost of using one of Karnataka's key road links.

'Show Some Civic Sense': Locals Slam Tourist After Alleged Urination in Nainital Lake (WATCH)