    Bengaluru metro’s TBM Tunga completes 90% tunnelling work at KG Halli station; check details

    Bengaluru Metro's TBM Tunga achieves a milestone, completing 1064m tunnelling to Kadugondanahalli station. BMRCL's update reveals 89.70% progress, with 18832.30m of 20992m completed. Seven of nine TBMs finished works, showcasing significant expansion strides in the metro project.

    Bengaluru metro's TBM Tunga completes 90% tunnelling work at Kadugondanahalli station; check details
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Tunga, a pivotal part of the Bengaluru Metro's tunnelling operations, has reached a significant milestone. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) recently updated the progress of TBM Tunga's tunnelling activities, marking a crucial breakthrough at Kadugondanahalli (KG Halli) station.

    Official update

    The BMRCL released an official statement detailing the progress of TBM Tunga's journey. The machine completed tunnelling over 1064m, starting from Venkateshapura station to Shadhi Mahal Shaft, a process initiated on October 31, 2022. On December 6, 2023, the TBM achieved a breakthrough at Kadugondanahalli station near Arabic College after completing a total of 1184.4m of tunnelling.

    This significant breakthrough contributes to impressive overall progress, with 18832.30m out of the total 20992m of tunnelling completed, accounting for 89.70%. Notably, among the nine TBMs deployed for the tunnelling process, seven have successfully concluded their works, signifying substantial advancements in the Bengaluru Metro's expansion endeavours.

