Bengaluru: Leopard spotted crossing road near Electronic City toll plaza, residents cautioned (WATCH)

A leopard was spotted near Phase-1 Toll Plaza in Bengaluru’s Electronic City at 3 AM, causing alarm. This is the second sighting in the region. Authorities are tracking the leopard and urging residents to stay cautious and report further sightings.

In a rare and alarming sight, a leopard was spotted near the Phase-1 Toll Plaza in Bengaluru’s Electronic City at around 3 AM. The wild cat appeared on the highway, crossing the road near the toll plaza, sending shockwaves among residents and commuters.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the leopard moving from the Fanuc India Company area towards the NTTF ground. Electronic City, known as a hub for IT companies where lakhs of people work, is now on alert as concerns grow over the wild animal's presence in this urban area.



Bengaluru: BMRCL announces 5% discount for booking metro tickets via QR codes

This is the second sighting of a leopard in the region, following a similar incident last week near the Jigani area of the city. With the recent appearance, residents and workers in the area have expressed fear, especially given that the location is a densely populated area with thousands commuting daily.

The Forest Department and the police were quick to respond to the scene. They have urged residents and employees working in nearby tech parks to remain cautious and report any further sightings immediately. Authorities are working to track the movement of the leopard and ensure the safety of the public.



Cobra visit in Bengaluru home goes viral, netizens share laughter: 'Chalo kuch toh naya hua B'lore mein'

Leopards are known to stray into urban areas in search of food, especially as human settlements continue to expand into forested regions. The presence of the big cat in such a busy tech hub has raised concerns, and authorities are taking steps to address the situation.

The public is urged to avoid panic and follow safety guidelines issued by wildlife authorities, as efforts to capture and relocate the animal are underway.

Latest Videos