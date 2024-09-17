Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Leopard spotted crossing road near Electronic City toll plaza, residents cautioned (WATCH)

    A leopard was spotted near Phase-1 Toll Plaza in Bengaluru’s Electronic City at 3 AM, causing alarm. This is the second sighting in the region. Authorities are tracking the leopard and urging residents to stay cautious and report further sightings.

    Bengaluru Leopard spotted crossing road near Electronic City toll plaza residents cautioned WATCH vkp
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    In a rare and alarming sight, a leopard was spotted near the Phase-1 Toll Plaza in Bengaluru’s Electronic City at around 3 AM. The wild cat appeared on the highway, crossing the road near the toll plaza, sending shockwaves among residents and commuters.

    Eyewitnesses reported seeing the leopard moving from the Fanuc India Company area towards the NTTF ground. Electronic City, known as a hub for IT companies where lakhs of people work, is now on alert as concerns grow over the wild animal's presence in this urban area.

    This is the second sighting of a leopard in the region, following a similar incident last week near the Jigani area of the city. With the recent appearance, residents and workers in the area have expressed fear, especially given that the location is a densely populated area with thousands commuting daily.

    The Forest Department and the police were quick to respond to the scene. They have urged residents and employees working in nearby tech parks to remain cautious and report any further sightings immediately. Authorities are working to track the movement of the leopard and ensure the safety of the public.

    Leopards are known to stray into urban areas in search of food, especially as human settlements continue to expand into forested regions. The presence of the big cat in such a busy tech hub has raised concerns, and authorities are taking steps to address the situation.

    The public is urged to avoid panic and follow safety guidelines issued by wildlife authorities, as efforts to capture and relocate the animal are underway.

