user
user icon

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years! Here’s how much you will pay now

Under the new pricing system, domestic users will now be charged up to 1 paisa per litre, depending on their monthly consumption. The BWSSB says the revision is structured to protect lower and middle-income households while promoting judicious use of water.

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years: Here is how much you will pay now AJR
Ajay Joseph
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 9:12 AM IST

Starting April 10, Bengaluru residents will face a revision in their monthly water bills as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) implements a new slab-based tariff structure—the first hike in over a decade.

Under the new pricing system, domestic users will now be charged up to 1 paisa per litre, depending on their monthly consumption. The BWSSB says the revision is structured to protect lower and middle-income households while promoting judicious use of water.

Also read: Asian markets rally on Trump's 90-day tariff pause; Indian markets shut for Mahavir Jayanti

"This hike is aimed at avoiding burden on common citizens," said BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar. "Essential usage will remain affordable, while higher consumption will attract a slightly higher cost."

New domestic tariff structure:

0 to 8,000 litres: Rs 0.15 per litre
8,001 to 25,000 litres: Rs 0.40 per litre
25,001 to 50,000 litres: Rs 0.80 per litre
Above 50,000 litres: Rs 0.01 (1 paisa) per litre

For high-rise apartments, the revised structure ranges from Rs 0.30 to Rs 0.01 per litre, with slabs set at:

Up to 2 lakh litres: Rs 0.30 per litre
2–5 lakh litres: Rs 0.60 per litre
5–10 lakh litres: Rs 1.00 per litre

Commercial and industrial users will face a hike as well, with tariffs ranging from Rs 0.90 to Rs 1.90 per litre.

Also read: Get loan upto Rs 1 crore in 10 minutes! Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Finance launches digital loan against securities

Despite the revision, the BWSSB has assured that most households will see only a modest increase—around Rs 20 to Rs 30 per month—while commercial users can expect an average rise of Rs 50 to Rs 60.

Dr Manohar said that the move was necessary to manage rising operational costs. Over the last ten years, electricity costs have surged by 107%, and overall operational expenses have climbed by 122.5%. The board currently faces a monthly deficit of Rs 80 crore, with expenditures reaching Rs 200 crore against Rs 120 crore in collections.

In a bid to encourage water conservation, the BWSSB also announced that tariffs will automatically increase by 3% every year starting April 1.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

India chance to rewire industrial reforms amidst tariff turbulence opinion snt

India's chance to rewire industrial reforms amidst tariff turbulence | Opinion

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally AJR

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally

Asian markets rally on Trump's 90-day tariff pause; Indian markets shut for Mahavir Jayanti AJR

Asian markets rally on Trump's 90-day tariff pause; Indian markets shut for Mahavir Jayanti

Get loan upto Rs 1 crore in 10 minutes! Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Finance launches digital loan against securities gcw

Get loan upto Rs 1 crore in 10 minutes! Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Finance launches digital loan against securities

Recent Stories

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH) shk

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Jasmin Walia Inspired Bodycon Dress Ideas for IPL Match Outfits sri

IPL Match Outfit: Jasmin Walia Bodycon Dress for Camera Focus

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here ATG

'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here

IPL 2025: GT's Sudharsan highlights importance of setting the tone early after win vs RR HRD

IPL 2025: GT's Sudharsan highlights importance of setting the tone early after win vs RR

Recent Videos

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon