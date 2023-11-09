Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cobra visit in Bengaluru home goes viral, netizens share laughter: 'Chalo kuch toh naya hua B'lore mein'

    Bengaluru's quirky encounters continue as a King Cobra surprises a resident, following the recent leopard sighting. Shared on Platform X, the amusing incident ends with the snake safely rescued. Online reactions express a mix of shock and humour, with users joking about Bengaluru's unpredictable events. The city, known for tech troubles, now adds unexpected animal guests to its unique challenges.

    Cobra visit in Bengaluru home goes viral, netizens share laughter: 'Chalo kuch toh naya hua B'lore mein' vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    Bengaluru, often dubbed as the IT hub, is notorious for its traffic woes and occasional tech crises. The city's residents frequently find themselves grappling with unique problems, whether related to technology or the chaotic roads. In the startup haven, it's not uncommon for animals to venture into the city, creating headlines amidst the tech buzz.

    Recently, the spotlight was on a leopard that made a surprise appearance in Bengaluru, capturing the attention of the Silicon City. Adding a humorous twist to this animal invasion, a man in the city had a rather slithery encounter as a Cobra found its way into his house, claiming it to be a King Cobra. The resident shared the amusing incident on Platform X (formerly Twitter), saying, "A LITERALL KING KOBRA GOT IN OUR HOUSE TODAY IN BLR! 😭😭he is safely rescued now tho."

    Bengaluru traffic jam holds Ferraris hostage: Thousands of HP powerless (WATCH)

    The internet, ever-ready for a good laugh, responded hilariously to the news. Users expressed a mix of shock and surprise as they witnessed the tiny snake being skillfully rescued by a snakecatcher. Animal intrusions into Bengaluru homes, especially during the rainy season, are not unheard of, with snakes, frogs, and other marine creatures making unexpected appearances.

    Reacting to the news, one user quipped, "First a leopard, now a snake...what's next?" in a tone that echoed the sentiments of many. Another user added a touch of humor, sarcastically noting that it's something new happening in Bengaluru. "Chalo bhai kuch Naya hua Banglore me," the user wrote, resonating with the sentiment of the online community.

    How a ragpicker in Bengaluru got lucky by finding USD 3 million in trashbin

    Infusing a bit of tech humor into the situation, one user commented, "When Developers do real Python," earning a virtual round of applause for the technical wordplay. Another user cleverly connected the Cobra's origin to the city's popular station 'Nagasandra.'

    In a city accustomed to grappling with traffic issues, delivery delays, auto-rickshaw challenges, and various tech-related woes, this time, the spotlight shifted to unexpected houseguests in the form of animals. Fortunately, the snake encounter had a harmless outcome, leaving the residents with a memorable and amusing story to share.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges focus on state issues rather than blaming central govt vkp

    HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges focus on state issues rather than blaming central govt

    Bengaluru traffic jam holds Ferraris hostage: Thousands of HP powerless (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru traffic jam holds Ferraris hostage: Thousands of HP powerless (WATCH)

    How a ragpicker in Bengaluru got lucky by finding USD 3 million in trashbin vkp

    How a ragpicker in Bengaluru got lucky by finding USD 3 million in trashbin

    KEA exam scam across Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge announces investigation vkp

    KEA exam scam across Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge announces investigation

    Yellow alert in Karnataka for next 3 days, heavy rainfall expected vkp

    Yellow alert in Karnataka for next 3 days, heavy rainfall expected

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2023: 7 tips to stay healthy during festivities SHG

    Diwali 2023: 7 tips to stay healthy during festivities

    Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's trailer date revealed; Know details vma

    Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's trailer date revealed; Know details

    Retrieval of sperms from fallen soldiers and civilians in Israel amid Gaza war raises ethics debate snt

    Retrieval of sperms from fallen soldiers and civilians in Israel amid Gaza war raises ethics debate

    Aluva rape and murder case: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment on November 14 ashfaq alam anr

    Aluva rape and murder case: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment on November 14

    'Sam Bahadur': Netizens applaud Fatima Sana Shaikh's performance as Indira Gandhi in the film RKK

    'Sam Bahadur': Netizens applaud Fatima Sana Shaikh's performance as Indira Gandhi in the film

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon