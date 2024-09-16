Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: BMRCL announces 5% discount for booking metro tickets via QR codes

    Bengaluru's Namma Metro now offers QR code ticket booking, streamlining the process and saving time. Passengers scan QR codes at stations, book and pay via WhatsApp, and receive tickets with a 5% discount. The system is popular, with over 30 lakh users benefiting from the new feature.

    Bengaluru BMRCL announces 5% discount for booking metro tickets via QR codes vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 2:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

    Bengaluru’s beloved Namma Metro is becoming even more convenient for its riders. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has introduced a new feature that allows passengers to book their tickets using QR codes, and it's catching on fast among city dwellers.

    The QR code system aims to make commuting smoother and faster by eliminating the need to stand in long ticket queues. Here’s how it works: QR codes are placed at all metro stations. To book a ticket, simply scan the code and you'll receive a WhatsApp message from the Metro. Type "hi" and send it. Next, you'll be asked to choose your preferred language—Kannada or English.

    Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! Route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to start in October 2024

    Once you've selected your language, options for QR Ticket, Card Information, Recharge, and More will appear. If you’re purchasing a ticket, click on the QR Ticket option. You’ll then see options to Buy a Ticket or Cancel a Ticket. Select "Buy Ticket," and specify your departure station and the number of tickets you need.

    You'll receive details about the fare and payment options. You can pay via UPI or online, and after payment, you'll get a download link for your ticket. At the metro station, scan the ticket QR code at the scanning point to board the train. Remember to scan the QR code again when you exit at your destination.

    Bengaluru: Youth mischievously presses emergency button in metro for 'fun'; fined Rs 5000 for 10-minute halt

    By using QR codes, passengers not only save time but also enjoy a 5% discount on their ticket prices. This initiative has proven popular, with over 30 lakh people already using the QR code system. The introduction of the Purple Line metro service has further boosted its use, especially among IT professionals.

    The QR code feature is a significant step towards enhancing the convenience of metro travel in Bengaluru, reflecting the city’s ongoing commitment to improving public transportation services.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport begins screening international passengers

    Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport begins screening international passengers

    Bengaluru road rage incident Biker hurls abuses at driver damages car near Indiranagar metro WATCH vkp

    Another Bengaluru road rage: Biker hurls abuses at driver, damages car near Indiranagar metro (WATCH)

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report vkp

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report

    Bengaluru Green line extended metro route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to commence from October vkp

    Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! Route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to start in October 2024

    Chikkamagaluru Bikers wave Palestinian flag, 2 minors detained; Hindu activists accuse police of cover-up vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Bikers wave Palestinian flag, 2 minors detained; Hindu activists accuse police of cover-up

    Recent Stories

    Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024: Crorepatis dominate state polls; take a look at assets of candidates in fray gcw

    Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024: Crorepatis dominate state polls; take a look at assets of candidates in fray

    Blood Cancer: 7 early warning signs and symptoms ATG

    Blood Cancer: 7 early warning signs and symptoms

    Kerala: Suresh Gopi helps cancer-affected family; pays to retrieve seized house documents from Kerala Bank anr

    Kerala: Suresh Gopi helps cancer-affected family; pays to retrieve seized house documents from Kerala Bank

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth marriage: Know Rs 135 crore combined net worth RKK

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth marriage: Know Rs 135 crore combined net worth

    Aditi Rao Hydari's bridal makeup secrets for radiant glow ATG

    Aditi Rao Hydari's bridal makeup secrets for radiant glow

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon