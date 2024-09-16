Bengaluru: BMRCL announces 5% discount for booking metro tickets via QR codes

Bengaluru's Namma Metro now offers QR code ticket booking, streamlining the process and saving time. Passengers scan QR codes at stations, book and pay via WhatsApp, and receive tickets with a 5% discount. The system is popular, with over 30 lakh users benefiting from the new feature.

Bengaluru’s beloved Namma Metro is becoming even more convenient for its riders. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has introduced a new feature that allows passengers to book their tickets using QR codes, and it's catching on fast among city dwellers.

The QR code system aims to make commuting smoother and faster by eliminating the need to stand in long ticket queues. Here’s how it works: QR codes are placed at all metro stations. To book a ticket, simply scan the code and you'll receive a WhatsApp message from the Metro. Type "hi" and send it. Next, you'll be asked to choose your preferred language—Kannada or English.



Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! Route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to start in October 2024

Once you've selected your language, options for QR Ticket, Card Information, Recharge, and More will appear. If you’re purchasing a ticket, click on the QR Ticket option. You’ll then see options to Buy a Ticket or Cancel a Ticket. Select "Buy Ticket," and specify your departure station and the number of tickets you need.

You'll receive details about the fare and payment options. You can pay via UPI or online, and after payment, you'll get a download link for your ticket. At the metro station, scan the ticket QR code at the scanning point to board the train. Remember to scan the QR code again when you exit at your destination.



Bengaluru: Youth mischievously presses emergency button in metro for 'fun'; fined Rs 5000 for 10-minute halt

By using QR codes, passengers not only save time but also enjoy a 5% discount on their ticket prices. This initiative has proven popular, with over 30 lakh people already using the QR code system. The introduction of the Purple Line metro service has further boosted its use, especially among IT professionals.

The QR code feature is a significant step towards enhancing the convenience of metro travel in Bengaluru, reflecting the city’s ongoing commitment to improving public transportation services.

Latest Videos