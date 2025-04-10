Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, assaults woman constable inside Goa prison

Read Full Article

Panaji: Goa Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Suchana Seth for allegedly attacking a female police constable at Colvale Central Jail. Seth, a Bengaluru-based data scientist and startup founder, is currently under trial for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son in Candolim in 2024.

According to officials, the constable, who is assigned to the women’s block of the Central Jail, reported that the incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Monday. Seth allegedly took the inward register from the women’s section without the constable’s permission while the officer was carrying out her official duties.

Seth verbally abuses and pushes constable into jail

Police said that when the lady police constable (LPC) confronted Suchana Seth about taking the register, Seth verbally abused her using obscene language. She then allegedly pushed the constable, kicked her, and pulled her hair, resulting in physical injuries—all while the constable was performing her official duties at Colvale Central Jail.

Seth is accused of murdering her four-year-old son on January 7, 2024. After the crime, she reportedly placed the child’s body in a bag and hired a taxi to travel to Bengaluru, Karnataka. However, she was arrested before reaching her destination.

Goa Police have submitted a 640-page chargesheet against Suchana Seth in connection with the alleged murder of her four-year-old son. The chargesheet was filed before the Children’s Court, and includes statements from 59 witnesses. Seth remains in judicial custody.

According to investigators, Seth had checked into a hotel with her son on January 6, 2024. The next day, housekeeping staff discovered bloodstains in the room, prompting them to alert authorities.

