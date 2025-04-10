user
user icon

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, assaults woman constable inside Goa prison

Goa Police have registered an FIR against Suchana Seth, an under-trial prisoner accused of murdering her four-year-old son, for allegedly assaulting a female constable at Colvale Central Jail.

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, assaults woman constable inside Goa prison fir filed anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

Panaji: Goa Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Suchana Seth for allegedly attacking a female police constable at Colvale Central Jail. Seth, a Bengaluru-based data scientist and startup founder, is currently under trial for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son in Candolim in 2024.

According to officials, the constable, who is assigned to the women’s block of the Central Jail, reported that the incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Monday. Seth allegedly took the inward register from the women’s section without the constable’s permission while the officer was carrying out her official duties.

Mumbai SHOCKER: 10-year-old raped, brutally murdered at Thane highrise; Rapist lured her with toys

Seth verbally abuses and pushes constable into jail

Police said that when the lady police constable (LPC) confronted Suchana Seth about taking the register, Seth verbally abused her using obscene language. She then allegedly pushed the constable, kicked her, and pulled her hair, resulting in physical injuries—all while the constable was performing her official duties at Colvale Central Jail.

Seth is accused of murdering her four-year-old son on January 7, 2024. After the crime, she reportedly placed the child’s body in a bag and hired a taxi to travel to Bengaluru, Karnataka. However, she was arrested before reaching her destination.

Goa Police have submitted a 640-page chargesheet against Suchana Seth in connection with the alleged murder of her four-year-old son. The chargesheet was filed before the Children’s Court, and includes statements from 59 witnesses. Seth remains in judicial custody.

According to investigators, Seth had checked into a hotel with her son on January 6, 2024. The next day, housekeeping staff discovered bloodstains in the room, prompting them to alert authorities.

'No signs of mental illness,' says Goa Police in court regarding Bengaluru CEO accused of killing son

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH) shk

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Indian Army Boosts Air Defence with Indigenous Missiles: MRSAM Operational, QRSAM Near Deployment shk

Indian Army Boosts Air Defence with Indigenous Missiles: MRSAM Operational, QRSAM Near Deployment

Man eats egg, pretends to drink alcohol inside Delhi Metro, held after video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Man eats egg, pretends to drink alcohol inside Delhi Metro, held after video goes viral (WATCH)

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally AJR

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally

16 years later, will Tahawwur Rana pay for 26/11 Mumbai carnage snt

16 years later, will Tahawwur Rana pay for 26/11 Mumbai carnage?

Recent Stories

Will Trump's tariffs crash FIFA's $15 bn 2026 World Cup dream snt

Will Trump's tariffs crash FIFA's $15 bn 2026 World Cup dream?

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH) shk

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Jasmin Walia Inspired Bodycon Dress Ideas for IPL Match Outfits sri

IPL Match Outfit: Jasmin Walia Bodycon Dress for Camera Focus

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here ATG

'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here

Recent Videos

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon