    Bengaluru: Lalbagh flower show starts today; check ticket booking, parking
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    The Lalbagh flower show will start today, August 4, making the beginning of the celebration of Independence Day. The show will run from August 4 to 15. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, this year's theme will honour Kengal Hanumantaiah, and the main attraction is an 18-foot high floral Vidhana Soudha made from 7.2 lakh flowers.

    The flower show will pay tribute to Kengal Hanumantaiah with a flower statue of him and the floral Vidhana Soudha at the entrance. The statue of Kengal Hanumantaiah measures 18 ft tall, 18 ft wide, and 36 ft long.

    Stage set for Lalbagh flower show; over 7 lakh flowers used for replica of Vidhan Soudha

    Online payments

    This year, the authorities have introduced online payment options for entrance tickets. Visitors are strictly prohibited from bringing plastic bags and snacks to the show. Electronic ticket machines will be placed at all entrances of Lalbagh for convenience. The entrance tickets can be availed from 7 am to 6.30 pm.

    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop 12 km Kempegowda Heritage Corridor 

    Parking facility

    To ease traffic congestion, visitors are encouraged to use metro rails and BMTC buses. Parking facilities will be available at the Multi-storey parking near Shanti station, Hopcoms Precinct, and JC Road's BBMP Multi-storey parking facility. Two-wheelers can be parked near the Lalbagh main entrance, at the Al Ameen college.

    Students wearing their school uniforms will be granted free entrance to the show. For others, ticket prices will be Rs 70 for adults and Rs 30 for children on regular days, and Rs 80 for adults and Rs 30 for children on holidays.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 1:08 PM IST
