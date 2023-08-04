Bengaluru: Lalbagh flower show starts today; check ticket booking, parking

The Lalbagh flower show, celebrating Independence Day, starts on August 4 until August 15. Honoring Kengal Hanumantaiah, it features an 18-foot floral Vidhana Soudha made from 7.2 lakh flowers. Online ticketing and parking facilities available. Students in uniforms get free entry. Regular ticket prices: Rs 70 for adults, Rs 30 for children.

The Lalbagh flower show will start today, August 4, making the beginning of the celebration of Independence Day. The show will run from August 4 to 15. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, this year's theme will honour Kengal Hanumantaiah, and the main attraction is an 18-foot high floral Vidhana Soudha made from 7.2 lakh flowers.

The flower show will pay tribute to Kengal Hanumantaiah with a flower statue of him and the floral Vidhana Soudha at the entrance. The statue of Kengal Hanumantaiah measures 18 ft tall, 18 ft wide, and 36 ft long.



Stage set for Lalbagh flower show; over 7 lakh flowers used for replica of Vidhan Soudha

Online payments

This year, the authorities have introduced online payment options for entrance tickets. Visitors are strictly prohibited from bringing plastic bags and snacks to the show. Electronic ticket machines will be placed at all entrances of Lalbagh for convenience. The entrance tickets can be availed from 7 am to 6.30 pm.



Parking facility

To ease traffic congestion, visitors are encouraged to use metro rails and BMTC buses. Parking facilities will be available at the Multi-storey parking near Shanti station, Hopcoms Precinct, and JC Road's BBMP Multi-storey parking facility. Two-wheelers can be parked near the Lalbagh main entrance, at the Al Ameen college.

Students wearing their school uniforms will be granted free entrance to the show. For others, ticket prices will be Rs 70 for adults and Rs 30 for children on regular days, and Rs 80 for adults and Rs 30 for children on holidays.