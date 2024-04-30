Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IMD issues 'Orange alert' in Northern Karnataka as temperatures poised to hit 45 degrees

    The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for 17 districts in northern Karnataka due to an intense heatwave, with temperatures forecasted to rise up to 45 degrees Celsius. Residents, especially vulnerable groups, are advised to stay indoors and hydrate. The heatwave, part of a broader rise in global temperatures, has affected several Asian countries.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    As the mercury continues to soar, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in 17 districts across northern Karnataka, predicting a sharp rise in temperatures that could reach up to 45 degrees Celsius. This severe heatwave is forecasted to last until May 2, prompting warnings for residents, especially children and the elderly, to take necessary precautions and stay indoors.

    Currently, several regions are grappling with extreme temperatures and hot winds, with the IMD reporting no imminent relief from the oppressive conditions. On Sunday, temperatures above 40 degrees were noted at 155 meteorological centres across the country. Nandyala in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema district saw mercury levels peak at 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded temperature so far.

    Karnataka Heatwave: Doctor suggests THESE tips to avoid sunstroke

    This heatwave is not confined to India alone. The sweltering heat has stretched across several Asian countries, setting records in the process. Cambodia hit a staggering 43 degrees Celsius, the highest in 170 years, while Myanmar's Chowk Township recorded temperatures soaring to 48.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Thailand has reported temperatures around 44 degrees Celsius.

    Karnataka's interior regions such as Raichur and Kalaburagi have already recorded temperatures of 43 and 42.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. In light of these developments, the IMD continues to monitor the situation closely and advises the public to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.

    Bengaluru hits second hottest day in 50 years with 38.5°C, IMD predicts rainfall by May 2

    The current scenario reflects an alarming trend of rising temperatures across the globe, attributed largely to climate change. The effects are palpable, with reports of heat-related illnesses and even fatalities emerging. For instance, Bangladesh reported 20 deaths due to heat stroke earlier this month. In the Philippines, over 50 people have been affected by the severe weather, prompting the government to declare school holidays as a precautionary measure.

    Residents of Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, and other affected districts are advised to heed the orange alert and prioritize health and safety during this challenging period. With temperatures expected to increase by an additional two to three degrees by early May, staying indoors, particularly in cooler areas of the home, is recommended.

