    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop 12 km Kempegowda Heritage Corridor 

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) plans the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Corridor, a 12 km route in South Zone to preserve Bengaluru's heritage. It will feature a harmonious design with traditional elements, AI cellphone guides, and art installations at 24 locations, celebrating the city's rich cultural legacy.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    In an effort to preserve and celebrate the rich heritage of Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) has announced the construction of the 'Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Corridor' in the BBMP South Zone. The corridor will stretch for 12 km, starting from Lalbagh Border Tower and extending to Kempambudhi Lake.

    Zonal Commissioner Jayaram Raipur has instructed his team to prepare a Detailed Plan Report (DPR) for the corridor, seeking input from experts and citizens for their valuable suggestions. To ensure accuracy, Jayaram personally surveyed the proposed route by walking along the selected places.

    The corridor, adorned with 1.5mm polythene colour throughout its length, will feature roads, footpaths, and streetlights of the same colour, creating a harmonious visual experience. Along this route, 24 locations, spaced approximately every 500 meters, will be set up with open shelters, streetlights, furniture, and art installations, all designed in a consistent style. Each place will have informative signboards showcasing its unique significance.

    To enhance the experience, special lighting arrangements and captivating sound-light shows will be organized at these designated spots. The development of these places will embrace the traditional style, preserving the historical essence of Bengaluru.

    To offer a modern touch to the heritage corridor, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) cellphone and an app-based guide will be created, assisting visitors in exploring and understanding the cultural significance of each location.

    Once the DPR is filed and reviewed, the construction of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Corridor will be commenced.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
