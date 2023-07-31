Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stage set for Lalbagh flower show; over 7 lakh flowers used for replica of Vidhan Soudha

    Preparations for the Independence Day celebrations are underway in Lalbagh, the beating heart of Bengaluru, with over 10 lakh flowers being utilised to create models of the Vidhana Soudha and the Shivpura Satyagraha Soudha.

    Stage set for Lalbhag flower show; over 7 lakh flowers used for replica of Vidhan Soudha
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    'Kengal Hanumanthaiah' is the theme for this year's 214th Lalbagh Flower Show, which is being organised by the Department of Horticulture. Kengal Hanumanthaiah is attributed with the construction of both Vidhana Soudha and the Shivpur Satyagraha Soudha. During the construction, he had employed a crew of about 50 workers who worked round-the-clock.

    Dr M Jagadeesha, the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens' Horticulture Department Joint Director, has stated that a replica of the Vidhana Soudha is being constructed in the Glass House as a tribute to the former chief minister and his contributions. 

    The Shivapura Sathyagraha Soudha will require 3 million chrysanthemums, while the Vidhana Soudha copy will require 2 million chrysanthemums and 5.2 million roses, as stated by Jagadeesha.

    The 12-day flower show will begin on August 4 and feature around 3.6 million flowers representing the Vidhana Soudha, which will be replaced with flowers every six days. Similarly, on August 10 fresh flowers would adorn the 1.75 million Chrysanthemum shall be used for the Shivpur Satyagraha structure.

    In addition, Lalbhag has installed a miniature reproduction of gold blocks, wooden and cast iron boxes from Bharat Gold Mines Ltd's Kolar Gold Fields to honour Hanumanthaiah, who restructured the mining region after the British departed India in 1947.

    Flowers and plants have been brought in from the Nilgiris, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and other parts of the country. Tight security measures have been put in place, including the presence of police, Home Guard, and KSRP teams. For this 12-day event, the government is shelling out 2.5 crore rupees.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 2:12 PM IST
