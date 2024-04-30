T20 World Cup 2024: Pacer Jofra Archer returns to England's squad, Jos Buttler to lead team in mega event

England cricket team announces Jofra Archer's comeback and Jos Buttler's captaincy for the T20 World Cup squad, with rookie Tom Hartley making the cut in the preliminary lineup.

After a year-long absence due to injury, pacer Jofra Archer has made a comeback to the England squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, announced the defending champions on Tuesday. In a surprising move, rookie all-rounder Tom Hartley has also secured a spot in the 15-member preliminary squad.

Archer's last appearance for England was in a T20 International series against Bangladesh in March last year, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker with four scalps. However, a recurring stress fracture in his right elbow sidelined him from action since then.

"Jofra Archer has recovered from his right elbow injury and is named in the squad," confirmed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a media release.

Jos Buttler, who led England to victory in Australia in 2022, will continue to captain the side for the upcoming tournament.

During his recovery period, Archer underwent rigorous training, including participating in Sussex's pre-season camps in Abu Dhabi and Bengaluru. Despite withdrawing from this year's IPL due to injury, Archer made a surprise appearance for his school team in Barbados in December.

The inclusion of 24-year-old Hartley, the sole uncapped player in the squad, highlights England's focus on nurturing young talent. With 82 T20 games under his belt, Hartley brings valuable experience, having taken 68 wickets at an average of little over 26.

In preparation for the T20 World Cup, several England players currently participating in the IPL will return home ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan from May 22. This decision will see the likes of Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, and others miss the final stages of the IPL 2024.

The England squad is set to fly to the Caribbean on May 31 for their opening group match against Scotland at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on June 4.

England Squad:

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Latest Videos