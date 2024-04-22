Bengaluru police conduct intensive search after bomb threat at Kadamba Gardenia Hotel in Jalahalli

Upon arrival, a bomb squad was swiftly deployed, and thorough inspections were conducted with the assistance of trained dog squads to ensure the safety of the area and its occupants.

An anonymous letter received by the Jalahalli police station has triggered a swift response from authorities after it claimed that a bomb had been planted in the vicinity of Kadamba Hotel near HMT ground.

Without hesitation, the Jalahalli police quickly mobilised, rushing to the reported location to assess the situation.

Upon arrival, a bomb squad was swiftly deployed, and thorough inspections were conducted with the assistance of trained dog squads to ensure the safety of the area and its occupants.

This incident follows closely on the heels of the recent arrests made in connection with the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Presently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is actively seeking information on 'Colonel,' the alleged online handler believed to have been in communication with Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib.

The Rameshwaram Cafe blast, that took place on March 1 during a bustling lunch hour, resulted in a low-intensity IED explosion, injuring nine individuals. In response, the Bengaluru City Police, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and partial facial images of the suspected perpetrator, initiated a comprehensive manhunt, combing through extensive CCTV footage.

While the incident stirred political controversy, particularly amidst the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Karnataka government opted to transfer the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), highlighting the gravity of the situation and the imperative of a thorough inquiry.