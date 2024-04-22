Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru police conduct intensive search after bomb threat at Kadamba Gardenia Hotel in Jalahalli

    Upon arrival, a bomb squad was swiftly deployed, and thorough inspections were conducted with the assistance of trained dog squads to ensure the safety of the area and its occupants.

    Bengaluru Jalahalli Police conduct intensive search after bomb threat at Kadamba Hotel AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    An anonymous letter received by the Jalahalli police station has triggered a swift response from authorities after it claimed that a bomb had been planted in the vicinity of Kadamba Hotel near HMT ground.

    Without hesitation, the Jalahalli police quickly mobilised, rushing to the reported location to assess the situation.

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath murder case handed to CID, special court to be set up - Karnataka CM

    Upon arrival, a bomb squad was swiftly deployed, and thorough inspections were conducted with the assistance of trained dog squads to ensure the safety of the area and its occupants.

    This incident follows closely on the heels of the recent arrests made in connection with the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Presently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is actively seeking information on 'Colonel,' the alleged online handler believed to have been in communication with Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib.

    The Rameshwaram Cafe blast, that took place on March 1 during a bustling lunch hour, resulted in a low-intensity IED explosion, injuring nine individuals. In response, the Bengaluru City Police, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and partial facial images of the suspected perpetrator, initiated a comprehensive manhunt, combing through extensive CCTV footage.

    REVEALED! UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media

    While the incident stirred political controversy, particularly amidst the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Karnataka government opted to transfer the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), highlighting the gravity of the situation and the imperative of a thorough inquiry.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 2:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hubballi Horror Neha Hiremath murder case handed over to CID special court to be set up karnataka cm siddaramaiah snt

    BREAKING | Hubballi horror: CID to probe Neha Hiremath murder case, special court to be set up - Karnataka CM

    Neha Hiremath murder: BJP targets Karnataka Govt as father claims police negligence, demands CBI probe snt

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father demands CBI probe, BJP targets Karnataka Govt over police 'negligence'

    Relief for Bengaluru: City experiences rainfall after over 150 days of dry patch; videos go viral (WATCH) vkp

    Relief for Bengaluru: City experiences light rainfall after over 150 days of dry patch; WATCH videos

    YouTuber assaulted in Karnataka for song praising PM Modi, forced to chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' (WATCH) vkp

    YouTuber assaulted in Karnataka for song praising PM Modi, forced to chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' (WATCH)

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's killer Fayaz had attempted to murder father over property dispute vkp

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's killer Fayaz had attempted to murder father over property dispute

    Recent Stories

    Sharon murder case: Supreme Court rejects accused's plea demanding cancelation of final report rkn

    Sharon murder case: Supreme Court rejects accused's plea demanding cancelation of final report

    Hubballi Horror Neha Hiremath murder case handed over to CID special court to be set up karnataka cm siddaramaiah snt

    BREAKING | Hubballi horror: CID to probe Neha Hiremath murder case, special court to be set up - Karnataka CM

    Deepfake video: Rashmika to Ranveer, 7 celebs who fell prey RKK

    Deepfake video: Rashmika to Ranveer, 7 celebs who fell prey

    THESE are top 5 companies to work for in India gcw

    THESE are top 5 companies to work for in India

    REVEALED UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media AJR

    REVEALED! UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon