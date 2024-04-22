Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING | Hubballi horror: CID to probe Neha Hiremath murder case, special court to be set up - Karnataka CM

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday confirmed that a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe will be carried out in the murder case of Neha Hiremath, the daughter of Hubballi Congress corporator who was killed in a brutal case of stabbing by classmate Fayaz Khondunaik. 

    Hubballi Horror Neha Hiremath murder case handed over to CID special court to be set up karnataka cm siddaramaiah snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday confirmed that a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe will be carried out in the murder case of Neha Hiremath, the daughter of Hubballi Congress corporator who was killed in a brutal case of stabbing by classmate Fayaz Khondunaik. Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, the chief minister also informed that a special court will be formed in order to ensure speedy justice to the deceased and her family.

    This announcement from the Karnataka CM comes a day after BJP National President J P Nadda accused Siddaramaiah and state Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara of "influencing and diluting" the investigation into the murder of the MCA student.

    On April 18th, tragedy struck as Neha, the daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress Councillor of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was fatally stabbed by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on the premises of BVB College.

    Amidst communal allegations, Siddaramaiah earlier clarified that the motive behind the murder was personal, while Parameshwara stated that there was no basis to the "love jihad" angle as alleged by the BJP.

    “Look at the statements of Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara. Some say it’s a normal incident, others call it an accident. You want to influence and dilute the investigation. You don’t have the courage to call a spade a spade due to your appeasement politics,” Nadda alleged, addressing a public meeting in Hubballi.

    Also read: Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father demands CBI probe, BJP targets Karnataka Govt over police 'negligence'

    Accusing the Congress government of fostering anti-national activities, he questioned whether people could have ever envisioned pro-Pakistan slogans being raised within the corridors of Vidhana Soudha. It's worth noting that this case is still under investigation and has yet to be substantiated.

    “Aren’t Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi ashamed when they say they will conduct an inquiry and do not trust the (private lab's) forensic report (on alleged Pro-Pak slogans)?” Nadda asked.

    The BJP president alleged that due to "appeasement politics," Congress leaders were hesitant to condemn "anti-national" incidents. He further claimed that Karnataka is on the verge of a crisis, citing the March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe, which resulted in injuries to 10 people.

    “You (people) installed the Congress government in the state. Now you have realised that there is a tax on temples. Did you ever imagine this will happen? Did you ever think that people singing Hanuman Chalisa will be beaten up?," he asked referring to certain allegations.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Jalahalli Police conduct intensive search after bomb threat at Kadamba Hotel AJR

    Bengaluru police conduct intensive search after bomb threat at Kadamba Gardenia Hotel in Jalahalli

    Neha Hiremath murder: BJP targets Karnataka Govt as father claims police negligence, demands CBI probe snt

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father demands CBI probe, BJP targets Karnataka Govt over police 'negligence'

    Relief for Bengaluru: City experiences rainfall after over 150 days of dry patch; videos go viral (WATCH) vkp

    Relief for Bengaluru: City experiences light rainfall after over 150 days of dry patch; WATCH videos

    YouTuber assaulted in Karnataka for song praising PM Modi, forced to chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' (WATCH) vkp

    YouTuber assaulted in Karnataka for song praising PM Modi, forced to chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' (WATCH)

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's killer Fayaz had attempted to murder father over property dispute vkp

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's killer Fayaz had attempted to murder father over property dispute

    Recent Stories

    Deepfake video: Rashmika to Ranveer, 7 celebs who fell prey RKK

    Deepfake video: Rashmika to Ranveer, 7 celebs who fell prey

    THESE are top 5 companies to work for in India gcw

    THESE are top 5 companies to work for in India

    REVEALED UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media AJR

    REVEALED! UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media

    Bengaluru Jalahalli Police conduct intensive search after bomb threat at Kadamba Hotel AJR

    Bengaluru police conduct intensive search after bomb threat at Kadamba Gardenia Hotel in Jalahalli

    Simple ways to check if your gold is real rkn

    Simple ways to check if your gold is real

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon