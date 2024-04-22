Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    REVEALED! UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media

    Scoring an impressive 54.27 percent, Aditya emerged as the undisputed topper of the UPSC CSE exam. However, it's not just his success that's making headlines; it's his mark sheet that's causing a stir online.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    Amidst the excitement of the UPSC CSE exam 2023 results, one name is seen shining brighter than the rest - Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow. What makes his achievement even more remarkable is that while already undergoing training after being selected for the post of IPS, he decided to take another shot at the UPSC CSE exam.

    Little did he know that not only would he pass with flying colors, but he would also clinch the top position.

    However, it's not just his success that's making headlines; it's his mark sheet that's causing a stir online.

    With the Commission recently releasing his marks, the internet is abuzz with curiosity about his subject-wise scores and performance.

    Breaking down his achievement, Aditya garnered a total of 1099 marks out of 2025, comprising 1750 marks for Mains and 275 marks for the Interview. In the written examination, he secured 899 marks, while his performance in the personality test earned him an additional 200 marks.

    Delving deeper into his subject-wise scores, Aditya's excellence shines through:

    Essay (Paper One): 117 marks
    General Studies – I (Paper – II): 104 Marks
    General Studies – II (Paper – III): 132 Marks
    General Studies – III (Paper – IV): 095 Marks
    General Studies – IV (Paper – V): 143 Marks
    Optional – I (Electrical Engineering) (Paper VI): 148
    Optional – II (Electrical Engineering) (Paper VII): 160

    With such outstanding performance across various subjects, Aditya Srivastava's journey to the top spot in the UPSC CSE exam has served as an inspiration to aspirants nationwide.

