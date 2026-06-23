A Guwahati businessman, Gautam Baruah, has been detained after a birthday celebration on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu flyover went viral online. The event allegedly disrupted traffic and turned part of the public roadway into a private venue. Bharalumukh Police registered a suo motu case and seized two vehicles.

A Guwahati businessman has been detained after videos of an elaborate birthday celebration on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu flyover went viral on social media. The incident triggered widespread criticism, with many people questioning how a public road was turned into a venue for a private event. The businessman, identified as Gautam Baruah, is accused of organising the celebration for his wife's birthday on the flyover, complete with a red carpet and decorative arrangements.

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Traffic Disruption Under Investigation

According to police, as reported by North East Today the event allegedly disrupted the movement of vehicles and caused inconvenience to commuters using the busy flyover. The viral videos led Bharalumukh Police to begin an inquiry into the matter.

Officials later detained Baruah for questioning and registered a suo motu case against him. Police have also seized two vehicles linked to the incident as part of the investigation.

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Case Registered Under BNS

Authorities said a case numbered 79/2026 has been registered under Sections 125, 270 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are examining whether traffic was deliberately blocked to allow the celebration to take place and whether public safety was put at risk.

Police officials said Baruah continues to be questioned while the investigation remains ongoing.

The videos quickly spread across social media, where many users criticised the alleged misuse of public infrastructure. Several people called for strict action, saying roads and flyovers should remain open for commuters and emergency services rather than private celebrations.

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