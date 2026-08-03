A five-year-old boy died after allegedly choking on a plastic toy found inside a chips packet in Hunsur, Mysuru district. Police have registered a case as the incident raises concerns over the safety of promotional toys included in snack packets.

A five-year-old boy tragically died after choking on a small plastic toy allegedly found inside a packet of chips in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. The incident occurred on Saturday, August 2, in Gouripura village and has sparked outrage among local residents, who are demanding strict action against the manufacturer. The tragedy has also raised fresh concerns about the safety of promotional toys included inside snack packets marketed to children.

Child Chokes on Plastic Toy

The deceased has been identified as Mukund Mayur (5), the only son of Santosh and Aishwarya. His grandmother, Gauramma, is a former Vice-President of the Gram Panchayat, while his grandfather is Shankar Nayak.

According to preliminary information, Mukund had purchased a packet of chips that allegedly contained a small plastic promotional toy. After eating the chips, he is believed to have put the toy in his mouth, apparently mistaking it for food. The toy became lodged in his throat, causing him to choke. Despite efforts to save him, the child died of suffocation.

Police Register Case

The child's death has left the family devastated. The Hunsur Rural Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Safety Concerns Raised Over Promotional Toys

The incident has renewed concerns about the inclusion of small plastic toys and other promotional items inside snack packets that are widely consumed by children.

Local residents have questioned whether such products pose an unnecessary risk to young children who may be unable to distinguish between edible items and plastic objects. They have urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate legal action if any negligence is found.

The incident has also prompted calls for stricter safety standards and greater scrutiny of promotional items included in food products intended for children.