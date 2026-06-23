A Jharkhand High Court courtroom video has gone viral after a judge firmly criticised a lawyer for arguing without reading the case record. Stressing that a person's liberty was at stake, the judge urged better preparation and professional diligence. When the lawyer broke down in tears, the judge comforted her.

A courtroom exchange from Jharkhand High Court has gone viral on social media, with many praising a judge for balancing strict professional standards with kindness. The video captures the judge pulling up a lawyer for appearing in court without properly reading the case record before making submissions.

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The incident has sparked a wider discussion about the responsibilities of lawyers, courtroom preparation and the importance of protecting the rights of people facing criminal cases.

Judge Questions Lawyer's Preparation

During the hearing, the judge repeatedly pointed out that the lawyer was arguing without knowing the case record. She reminded the advocate that this was not the first time such a lapse had happened.

The judge told the lawyer that court records are meant to be read not only by judges but also by advocates. She advised her to handle fewer cases instead of taking on more work than she could prepare for properly.

"You are not discussing a bail matter, you are arguing a revision petition. You have to give reasons," the judge explained, stressing that legal arguments must be backed by the case record rather than assumptions.

"Someone's Liberty Is at Stake"

One of the strongest moments in the hearing came when the judge reminded the lawyer that the case involved a person's freedom. She told the advocate to visit a jail one day to understand what clients experience while waiting for justice. The judge said every case deserves careful preparation because a person's liberty could depend on the quality of legal representation.

When the lawyer explained that she had no intention of making an incorrect submission, the judge replied that the issue was not intention but diligence.

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Lawyer Breaks Down, Judge Offers Support

As the exchange continued, the lawyer became emotional and broke down in tears inside the courtroom.

The judge immediately softened her tone and comforted the advocate, telling her there was no need to cry. She praised the lawyer's abilities and said she had always regarded her as a good counsel. The judge added that her criticism came only because she expected better preparation and believed the lawyer was capable of delivering it.

Social Media Praises the Judge's Approach

The video has received widespread praise online. Many users described the judge's remarks as a valuable professional lesson rather than a personal attack.

Several compared her to a caring teacher or mother who corrected mistakes while encouraging improvement. Others said the exchange highlighted the importance of preparation, responsibility and ethics in the legal profession.

The viral clip has become a talking point far beyond the courtroom, with many saying it is a reminder that honesty, diligence and empathy can go hand in hand in the pursuit of justice.

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