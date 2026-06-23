A Mississippi realtor has reportedly lost his job after a viral video showed him confronting father Tyler Brodsky, who was helping his two young daughters inside a women's restroom. Overstreet Properties ended its association with the contractor, saying his behaviour did not reflect the company's values.

A Mississippi man who went viral after confronting a father helping his two young daughters in a women's restroom has reportedly lost his job in real estate. The incident, which was widely shared on social media, sparked a heated debate over parenting, public spaces and bathroom safety. The man was working as an independent contractor and licensed realtor with a Starkville-based real estate company at the time of the incident.

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Company Ends Association

Following the online backlash, Overstreet Properties announced that it had ended its association with the man, reported People. In a statement shared on social media, the company said the incident happened during a personal trip and was not connected to its business.

However, it added that the behaviour shown in the viral video did not reflect the company's values or the standards it expects from those representing the organisation. The company confirmed that the individual is no longer associated with Overstreet Properties.

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Video Sparked Widespread Debate

The confrontation began after father Tyler Brodsky shared a video showing him helping his young daughters wash their hands inside a public women's restroom.

In the clip, another man is seen calling the police while loudly telling the person on the phone that a man was inside the women's bathroom with two little girls. During the exchange, one of Brodsky's daughters became visibly upset and stayed close to her father as he calmly comforted her.

Brodsky later explained that he entered the women's restroom only to assist his little daughters.

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Public Reactions Divided

The company's decision to cut ties with the former contractor received strong support from many social media users. Several parents said they understood why a father would choose to accompany his young daughters into a women's restroom rather than take them into a men's facility.

Others argued that more public places should provide family restrooms to avoid such situations altogether. Some users, however, believed fathers should instead use the men's restroom with their children.

The viral incident has sparked a wider conversation about parenting, public safety and the lack of family-friendly facilities in many public spaces. While opinions remain divided, many agreed that clearer options such as family restrooms could help prevent similar confrontations in the future.

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